House committee passes tort reform proposal, with higher damage caps

After adjournment of the House of Representatives today, a committee took up the contentious issue ofin the form of Senate Joint Resolution 8 , a proposed amendment to the Arkansas Constitution which passed the Senate a week ago. The House State Agencies committee approved an amended version of the measure on a roll call vote, 14-3. It next heads to the full House.SJR 8 originally contained a $250,000 cap on the noneconomic damages that may be awarded to a claimant in a civil suit, but an amendment by(R-Hindsville) today raised that cap to $500,000. The original legislation capped punitive damages at either $250,000 or three times the amount of compensatory damages, with an exception for cases in which a defendant intentionally harmed the claimant. Ballinger's amendment raised that cap to $500,000 as well.The proposed amendment would also give the legislature authority over rule-making in the judicial branch, a power that the state Supreme Court now holds.More details later.