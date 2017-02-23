Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, February 23, 2017

House committee passes tort reform proposal, with higher damage caps

Posted By on Thu, Feb 23, 2017 at 5:46 PM

After adjournment of the House of Representatives today, a committee took up the contentious issue of tort reform in the form of Senate Joint Resolution 8, a proposed amendment to the Arkansas Constitution which passed the Senate a week ago. The House State Agencies committee approved an amended version of the measure on a roll call vote, 14-3. It next heads to the full House.

SJR 8 originally contained a $250,000 cap on the noneconomic damages that may be awarded to a claimant in a civil suit, but an amendment by Rep. Bob Ballinger (R-Hindsville) today raised that cap to $500,000. The original legislation capped punitive damages at either $250,000 or three times the amount of compensatory damages, with an exception for cases in which a defendant intentionally harmed the claimant. Ballinger's amendment raised that cap to $500,000 as well.

The proposed amendment would also give the legislature authority over rule-making in the judicial branch, a power that the state Supreme Court now holds.

More details later.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (2)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

More by Benjamin Hardy

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

"Locally Labeled" passport expands to accommodate booming brew scene

"Locally Labeled" passport expands to accommodate booming brew scene

As if great beer weren't reward enough, you can earn prizes for sampling local craft beverages

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation