Rapert files bill to rename Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport

click to enlarge
-
TEAR DOWN THAT SIGN! So says Sen. Jason Rapert.
Sen. Jason Rapert
, the bullying preacher of Conway, continues his wild assault on reason by filing today his promised bill to force the renaming of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.
Here's the bill.
It's rigamarole, but the definition would make it illegal for the airport to be named after Clinton because it, among others, was built with public funds and the Clintons were living at the time the airport was renamed for them. The definition fits Hillary Clinton as well as Bill Clinton because she also held elected federal office, one of the disqualifying elements. Passenger fees, concessions and federal money operate the airport by the way. As a matter of state law, it's governed by a commission appointed by the Little Rock City Board. The commission approved the name change almost four years ago.
The bill says the airport would have to be renamed by Jan. 1.
I don't think this bill will go anywhere. It's petty even by the low standards of this Republican legislature. Of course, if the Little Rock City Board
is as effective on this issue as it has been indefending the city's public school district, who knows?
Rapert is on a tear for failure so far to get approval of constitutional amendments to ban abortion and same-sex marriage. No telling what else is coming, along with his bill to allow health care personnel, including insurance companies, to refuse service on personal moral grounds.
How about a general morals clause piece of legislation. We could refuse service in every facet of life to a hypocritical preacher who daily stomps on the words of the Sermon on the Mount.
Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola said the city would fight the bill. To Rapert's contention that the Clinton name is bad for business, Stodola said: "Where does he get off thinking that's a negative? "We've had billions of dollars of benefit from of the Clinton Presidential Library. That name hasn't hurt our city nor has the name of the airport."
I'd think industrial recruiters from other states vying with Arkansas could do well to put together a dossier on the Bully of Bigelow, Jason Rapert. It would scare the socks off any progressive businessman.