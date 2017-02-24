Boozman: Prefers Florida fund-raiser to meeting Arkansas constituents

Little River County gears up for Sesquicentennial
After videos of his fellow Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton being dressed down by a 7-year old named Toby at a town hall on Wednesday made national headlines, Sen. John Boozman canceled his in-person town hall, scheduled for Friday. He said on Thursday that he will now hold a town hall on Monday — but over the phone, and only for people who sign up ahead of time.We reported yesterday on Boozman's decision to have a sham town hall. It's essentially open only to those with Internet access and the ability to figure out how to find the page on Boozman's website where — if you fill in all blanks properly — they theoretically will call you Monday evening so you may hear Boozman answer pre-screened questions.
Constituents who insist on seeing Boozman in person will have to pay. Also on Monday, Boozman is hosting a fundraiser that costs $500 per attendee.
Boozman was out of state for at least part of the congressional recess — attending two fundraisers at a resort in Palm Beach. The Florida event invitation shows attendees were asked to pay $1,000 per ticket.
