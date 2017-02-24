Capitol Zoning District Commission fails in House vote

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Rapert files bill to rename Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport Sen. Jason Rapert, the bullying preacher of Conway, continues his wild assault on reason by filing today his promised bill to force the renaming of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.

Another day in Trump's America A news summary of a day in Trump's America. Whew.

Sanctuary campus bill fails in committee again For the second time, a bill that would render colleges and universities ineligible for state funding if they "formally enacted or informally adopted" policies that did not comply with federal immigration laws — so-called "sanctuary policies" for undocumented immigrants — failed in committee.

Constituents go Cotton pickin' at Springdale town hall Sen. Tom Cotton, cordial to a fault, appeared before a capacity crowd at the 2,200 seat Pat Walker Performing Arts Center at Springdale High tonight to a mixed chorus of clapping and boos. Other than polite applause when he introduced his mom and dad and a still moment as he led the crowd in a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance — his night didn't get much better from there.

Arkansas Supreme Court reverses decision on Fayetteville non-discrimination ordinance The Arkansas Supreme Court has reversed the circuit court decision upholding the Fayetteville civil rights ordinance, which was aimed at extending protection to LGBT people, along with other protected classes.