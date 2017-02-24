Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Rapert files bill to rename Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport Sen. Jason Rapert, the bullying preacher of Conway, continues his wild assault on reason by filing today his promised bill to force the renaming of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.

Discipline agency provides report on delay in Naramore case The disciplinary investigation of Judge Wade Naramore of Hot Springs now includes a public report from the state Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission on the still open review of the judge following his arrest for negligent homicide in the hot car death of his child Thomas in 2015.

Price of a free press: Political retribution The Trump administration freezes some reporters out of press gatherings. Dejavu all over again for us at the Arkansas Times.

Boozman: Prefers Florida fund-raiser to meeting Arkansas constituents Sen. John Boozman's reluctance to meet in person with constituents gets some national attention, along with other Republican congressmen who've become shy about public meetings.

Fake news stings Tom Cotton Satirist Andy Borowitz invoked the name of U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton in a humor column poking fun at Republicans running from town hall meetings. Maybe a little unfair to Cotton, who DID hold such an event.