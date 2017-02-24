Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill

Little River County gears up for Sesquicentennial
The Greater Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has voted to encourage Arkansas Legislature and Garland County delegation to oppose Senate Bill 346, also known has the “Bathroom Bill.”This is a good time to note that 2015 legislation that gave people a nominal religious excuse to discriminate against gay people and the legislation that aims to prevent local civil rights protection (held superior over local ordinances yesterday by the Arkansas Supreme Court) were also unnecessary and should cause "economic demise" when the NCAA, NBA and high-tech firms learn that we are every bit as discriminatory as North Carolina. It was precisely legislation to prevent Charlotte from protecting its gay citizens that landed North Carolina on the s*** list of corporate America.
“This unnecessary bill is a solution looking for a problem,” said Jim Fram, President and CEO of The Greater Hot Springs Chamber Of Commerce. “The fact that the bill is even being considered is detrimental to tourism, conventions, conferences, and overall economic development in our area.”
The Board of Directors agrees with Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson that this proposed legislation is unnecessary and could cause vast amounts of economic demise affecting all areas of the state.
“We strongly urge quick dismissal of this unnecessary legislation,” said Latt Bachelor, The Greater Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce Board Chairman.
