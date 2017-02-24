Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Rapert files bill to rename Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport Sen. Jason Rapert, the bullying preacher of Conway, continues his wild assault on reason by filing today his promised bill to force the renaming of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.

Another day in Trump's America A news summary of a day in Trump's America. Whew.

UPDATE: House committee passes tort reform proposal, with higher damage caps The House State Agencies committee approved an amended version of the measure on a roll call vote, 14-3. It next heads to the full House.

Constituents go Cotton pickin' at Springdale town hall Sen. Tom Cotton, cordial to a fault, appeared before a capacity crowd at the 2,200 seat Pat Walker Performing Arts Center at Springdale High tonight to a mixed chorus of clapping and boos. Other than polite applause when he introduced his mom and dad and a still moment as he led the crowd in a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance — his night didn't get much better from there.

Sanctuary campus bill fails in committee again For the second time, a bill that would render colleges and universities ineligible for state funding if they "formally enacted or informally adopted" policies that did not comply with federal immigration laws — so-called "sanctuary policies" for undocumented immigrants — failed in committee.