Hutchinson names Nathaniel Todd as Veterans Affairs director

Most Viewed Rapert files bill to rename Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport Sen. Jason Rapert, the bullying preacher of Conway, continues his wild assault on reason by filing today his promised bill to force the renaming of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.

Capitol Zoning District Commission fails in House vote Needing 75 votes, the appropriation for the Capitol Zoning District Commission got only 52 and failed to pass this morning.

House approves amended tort reform amendment; rejects compromise The House approved higher damage limits on the constitutional amendment aimed at discouraging lawsuits, but rejected a compromise proposal for a still higher cap and alteration in the limit on attorney fees.

Boozman: Prefers Florida fund-raiser to meeting Arkansas constituents Sen. John Boozman's reluctance to meet in person with constituents gets some national attention, along with other Republican congressmen who've become shy about public meetings.

Constituents go Cotton pickin' at Springdale town hall Sen. Tom Cotton, cordial to a fault, appeared before a capacity crowd at the 2,200 seat Pat Walker Performing Arts Center at Springdale High tonight to a mixed chorus of clapping and boos. Other than polite applause when he introduced his mom and dad and a still moment as he led the crowd in a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance — his night didn't get much better from there.