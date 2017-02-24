Find out more →

Friday, February 24, 2017

Hutchinson names Nathaniel Todd as Veterans Affairs director

Posted By on Fri, Feb 24, 2017 at 11:54 AM

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has appointed Nathaniel Todd as director of the state Department of Veteran Affairs. He succeeds Matt Snead, who resigned effective March 10 amid some internal personnel discord.

Todd spent 37 years in the Army and Army Reserve. He's currently chief financial officer of the Central Arkansas Veterans Health Care System. He'd previously been director of Health Financial Policy for the U.S Army Surgeon General and as Chief Financial Officer for Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington.

