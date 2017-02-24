Price of a free press: Political retribution

Little River County gears up for Sesquicentennial
CNN and other news organizations were blocked Friday from an off-camera White House press briefing.Well. This is familiar territory.
There was no immediate explanation from the White House.
The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times and Politico were also excluded from the meeting, which is known as a gaggle and is less formal than the televised Q-and-A session in the White House briefing room.
Conservative media organizations Breitbart News, The Washington Times and One America News Network were allowed in.
The Associated Press and Time magazine boycotted the briefing because of how it was handled.
The White House Correspondents Association also protested the move.
Hours earlier, at the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington, President Donald Trump mocked and disparaged the news media. He said that much of the press represents "the enemy of the people."
