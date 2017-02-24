Find out more →

Friday, February 24, 2017

Public comment period begins on medical marijuana commission rules

Posted By on Fri, Feb 24, 2017 at 1:09 PM

BRYAN MOATS
  • BRYAN MOATS

Have something to say about the draft rules created by the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission to govern the licensing of dispensaries and cultivation facilities? The public comment period officially begins tomorrow, Saturday Feb. 25, the state Department of Finance Administration announced today (DFA provides staffing to the marijuana commission).

See below for instructions on how to submit a comment. A public hearing will be held at the Bowen Law School on March 31 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The commission approved the draft rules earlier this week. Our previous reporting on the commission's development of the rules can be found here, here, here and here. From DFA's news release:

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment, which was adopted by voters in November, established the commission and required that it develop rules governing the licensure of marijuana cultivation facilities and dispensaries. Public notice of the rules and the public comment period are required under the Arkansas Administrative Procedures Act. In addition to the commission, rules dealing with medical marijuana are also being drafted by the Department of Finance and Administration – Alcoholic Beverage Control and the Arkansas Department of Health.

Members of the public who wish to review and comment on the rules can visit the commission’s website at http://mmc.arkansas.gov/. Written comments can also be mailed to the commission, c/o Alcoholic Beverage Control Administration, 1515 Building 7th Street, Ste. 503, Little Rock, Arkansas 72201, or submitted via email to MMCAdmin@dfa.arkansas.gov. The commission will also hold a public hearing on the draft rules on March 31, 2017, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the UALR Bowen School of Law.

Tags: , , , , ,

