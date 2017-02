Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-LGBT Supreme Court ruling

click to enlarge Facebook

FOR FAYETTEVILLE: Demonstrators such as Cynthia Nance stood up for love Friday evening after the Supreme Court held the city's anti-discrimination ordinance was in conflict with state law.

Two, four, six, eight, civil rights will conquer hate," rally participants chanted at the corner of College Avenue and Dickson Street on Friday evening. Signs, some handmade and many left over from the September 2015 referendum on Ordinance 5781, dotted the intersection.



More than 100 people came out, many of whom had participated in the For Fayetteville campaign. Madison Beeler of Fayetteville wore a cassock and "funny hat," the traditional garb of the clergy, as his standard rally uniform, he said.

Here's a report from the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette . And also from The Traveler newspaper at the University of Arkansas. Perhaps 100 people gathered Friday evening at Dickson and College, many carrying signs left from the successful campaign to prevent repeal of the ordinance.The case isn't over. It goes back to circuit court where the Supreme Court decision means the judge will have to say the ordinance falls to state law. But he'll also be asked to hold that the state law is unconstitutional. It was, of course, intended to preserve the ability to discriminate against LGBT people in employment, housing and public accommodations. The city of Fayetteville says it will continue to enforce the ordinance until a definitive circuit court ruling.The state of Arkansas — legislature, governor, attorney general, Supreme Court — believe in legal discrimination against LGBT people, It's always good to see tangible expressions that many disagree.