Arkansas Blog

Saturday, February 25, 2017

Man killed after reportedly attempting to rob Little Rock police officer

Posted By on Sat, Feb 25, 2017 at 8:28 AM

A Little Rock police officer fatally shot 
CHIEF BUCKNER: At shooting scene.
  • CHIEF BUCKNER: At shooting scene.
a man he said attempted to rob him in the Ashley Square shopping center parking lot at Rodney Parham and Reservoir Roads about 7:50 p.m. Friday.

The officer, who wasn't hurt, was in uniform and said he was walking to an unmarked police car after working off-duty as a security officer at a state revenue office when the robbery attempt happened. The men exchanged gunshots. Details of the incident are not clear. Two other people were being interviewed but it isn't yet clear if they were viewed as merely witnesses or as potential  participants in the reported robbery attempt.

A window of a Rock Region Metro bus was hit by a gunshot. The shopping center parking lot was busy with traffic. Chief Kenton Buckner called it a "bizarre" and "brazen" incident. You can watch his statement here. He said the episode "confirms the challenges" police face in the city every day.

