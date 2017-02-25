Petition calls for Jason Rapert Sewage Tanks in Conway

Little River County gears up for Sesquicentennial
When wastewater is treated, there are many steps along the way. The purpose of this petition is to rename one specific tank in the process, the "grit chamber," to Stanley Jason Rapert.If you're so inclined, the link in the first paragraph takes you there.
What is a grit chamber you might ask? In a nut shell, it is a cylindrical tank that gathers disgusting organic and non-organic waste products from the sewage system. The grit chamber is designed to create a whirling dervish of excrement and sludge that is stirred up, agitated, recirculated and is then expelled with great velocity. Please take a look at this chart for further information:
We feel that there is no better namesake for this wonder of modern technology than Sen. Rapert. Stanley's penchant for spewing the same content as the grit chamber coupled with his passion for renaming public property make him ideal. It should also be noted that Sen. Rapert and the grit chamber respond equally well to communications such as phone calls, emails and other forms of social media. Please show your support by signing this petition.
