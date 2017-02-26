Find out more →

Sunday, February 26, 2017

The Huckabee metaphor machine and jokester Tom Cotton on tonight's open line

Posted By on Sun, Feb 26, 2017 at 4:04 PM

click to enlarge A CHIP OFF THE OLD BLOCK: Mike Huckabee's daughter goes to the metaphor mine to defend Donald Trump, a job dad has been doing with his usual anal emphasis.
Here's an early open line for Oscar night enjoyment.

For early entertainment:
'
click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-02-26_at_3.44.12_pm.png

* LIKE FATHER LIKE DAUGHTER: Mike Huckabee's penchant for cornpone humor and metaphor are old news. But he's really been stretching lately. As ever, Huckabee circles back to his rear end, where his potty humor has long fixated.

Ben Stiller had some fun retweeting some response to Huckabee.

Huckabee's rack today at last made a certain sort of sense in a junior high-recess way. Yesterday's?


click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-02-26_at_3.45.19_pm.png

The Huckster's daughter, Sarah, now a deputy press secretary for Donald Trump got into the metaphor game today in a national TV appearance on This Week with George Stephanopoulos, cooking up one to explain why Trump had decided not to attend the White House correspondents dinner.

Said Huckabee Sanders:

George, I think it’s safe to say I think we all spend enough time around each other as it is. But, look, this wasn’t a president that was elected to spend his time with reporters and celebrities, this is a president who campaigned on speaking directly to Americans, and that’s what he’s going to spend his time doing.

I think it’s — kind of naive of us to think that we can all walk into a room for a couple of hours and pretend that some of that tension isn’t there. You know, one of the things we say in the south if a Girl Scout egged your house, would you buy cookies from her? I think that this is a pretty similar scenario. There’s no reason for him to go in and sit and pretend like this is going to be just another Saturday night.
* FUNNY TOM COTON: Tom Cotton was on national TV today. He assured Chuck Todd that the Republican-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee would be fair in reviewing the Trump-Russia connection. Funny guy, that Cotton. Want another laugh? He trusts Jeff Sessions, too.  Waaaaay too early to talk about a special prosector, says Cotton, who liked the idea of special prosecutors back when he ran for Senate agains Mark Pryor.

