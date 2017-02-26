Find out more →

Sunday, February 26, 2017

There ought to be a law on sexual contact by parole and probation officers

Posted By on Sun, Feb 26, 2017 at 7:55 AM

The Arkansas Leader this week shines an editorial light on legislation to discourage sexual contact between probation and parole officers and the people they supervise.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Joe Farrer of Austin  and state Sen. Eddie Joe Williams of Cabot, would make such contact constitute the crime of first-degree sexual assault.

The legislation has a local back story, which the Leader editorial details.

It begins with multiple  allegations of trading sexual favors for considerations by  a Ward probation officer who happens to be the son of the Ward mayor (also a part-time pastor). He's been arrested, but was transferred to another city job. He was  subject of a sting  by a sheriff's deputy who posed as a stripper. This case followed allegations against a contract probation officer in Cabot accused of assaulting a woman he oversaw.



