UPDATE: Condemned prisoner says he doesn't want clemency

Most Shared Race to kill You wonder if Attorney General Leslie Rutledge would be so eager to execute if her grandpa, Leslie Rutledge, who was imprisoned for killing neighbor Joe Beel and mortally wounding his brother Frank, had been sentenced to death in 1952.

Sauce for Texas ganders. Why not Arkansas, too? Democrats in Texas enjoy the same low estate that Democrats enjoy in Arkansas, But at least one of them has a wicked sense of humor, which is sometimes a good weapon in legislative halls. Why not a 24-hour waiting period and other invasive stuff before men can fill a Viagra prescription.

High Waters New Hot Springs boutique hotel restaurant wows with food — and prices.

Internet looting continues The 2017 legislative session concluded without passage of a bill to encourage internet merchants to collect and remit taxes on sales in Arkansas, though internet giant Amazon has begun doing so voluntarily.

Tribal loathing To many people, politics is essentially tribal, an Us vs. Them struggle between cartoon enemies.

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.