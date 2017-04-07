Friday's open line

Visitor finds 7.44-carat diamond at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park
Teen finds large diamond after only 30 minutes of surface searching
Showing 1-34 of 34
Is there no problems with the executions that demand the rolling stone Leslie Rutledge be…
(Serious business) ---Nazi-linked group proud Trump aide wore its medal--- http://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/sebastia……
Ironically, this just in the washington post: "Sessions orders Justice Dept. to end forensic science…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings