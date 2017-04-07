Friday's open line

Most Shared Race to kill You wonder if Attorney General Leslie Rutledge would be so eager to execute if her grandpa, Leslie Rutledge, who was imprisoned for killing neighbor Joe Beel and mortally wounding his brother Frank, had been sentenced to death in 1952.

Why Arkansas plans to kill eight men in 11 days Under the guise of 'synthetic civility.'

High Waters New Hot Springs boutique hotel restaurant wows with food — and prices.

Internet looting continues The 2017 legislative session concluded without passage of a bill to encourage internet merchants to collect and remit taxes on sales in Arkansas, though internet giant Amazon has begun doing so voluntarily.

Tribal loathing To many people, politics is essentially tribal, an Us vs. Them struggle between cartoon enemies.

Most Viewed Federal court hearing on executions extended The hearing on efforts to stop seven executions scheduled to begin Monday will last much longer than expected.

Another black eye for charter schools A non-partisan report produced on California charter schools could be a template for many other states, including Arkansas, with the difference only in numbers.

Little Rock's deal to resume corporate welfare payments Here are details behind the plan for the city of Little Rock to resume $300,000 in taxpayer corporate welfare payments to the Little Rock Regional Chamber Commerce. It's as opaque and business-lobby friendly as it was before a court struck the arrangement down. Which means the City Board will probably go for it.

More headlines for Arkansas: John Grisham raps executions in USA Today Novelist John Grisham, an Arkansas native, has called on Gov. Asa Hutchinson sto stop the planned series of executions set to begin next week. He says too many risks are being taken in the name of expediency.

Mayor Stodola plugs football at UALR Mayor Mark Stodola has pitched his support behind a movement for college football at UALR, in part to provide another paying customer for War Memorial Stadium, likely soon to be shorn of even the one Razorback game it still hosts. It wouldn't be cheap