Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, April 7, 2017

Governor Hutchinson vetoes 'mass picketing' and 'panic button' bills

Posted By on Fri, Apr 7, 2017 at 10:15 AM

click to enlarge VETOED: Trent Garner's anti-picketing bill.
  • VETOED: Trent Garner's anti-picketing bill.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson has notified the Senate of two vetoes:

* MASS PICKETING: Sen. Trent Garner's so-called "mass picketing" bill (SB 550) broadened the latitude for police to make arrests of demonstrators who might slow traffic or be perceived to be intimidating someone in a private residence. It was one of a wave of anti-demonstration bills nationwide by Republican legislators.

Hutchinson said existing law provides multiple means to cope with people whose demonstrations block traffic or access to homes and businesses. He said the bill was "overbroad, vague and will have the effect of restricting free speech and the right to assemble."  From the letter:

click to enlarge snip.jpg

I've asked Garner for a comment, but don't expect one. It passed the Senate with a bare 18 votes over a number of objections. It got only 58 votes in the House. Both votes are enough in either case for an override, but override votes have other dynamics and are not necessarily merely carbon copies of legislative votes. Rep. Kim Hammer couldn't muster an override for a bill of his that the governor vetoed on a state employee job survey procedure.

* PANIC BUTTON: He vetoed Sen. Larry Teague's SB 446, an $850,000 appropriation to pay for panic button alert systems in public schools. The systems are authorized by law at the choice of the school district. Hutchinson said the idea was presented for funding in 2016 as a pilot project by the Education Department and then used money from the attorney general's office in the current fiscal year.

Hutchinson said "it is now up to the local school districts to choose whether to pay for the panic button alert systems."

Here are the veto messages in full.
He's now vetoed four bills, including Hammer's and Sen. Scott Flippo's bill to prevent ABC agents from enforcing anti-gambling law.

UPDATE: The ACLU of Arkansas cheered the governor's veto (something the governor probably could have done without.)

“Governor Hutchinson did the right thing by vetoing this unconstitutional anti-protest bill,” said ACLU of Arkansas Executive Director Rita Sklar. “We’re also grateful to the many Arkansans who joined us in speaking out against this heavy-handed attempt to restrict the freedom of assembly and criminalize constitutionally-protected speech. This proposal to prosecute people who take to the streets to speak their minds is part of a dangerous trend that the ACLU will fight at every turn. The General Assembly should let this veto stand.”

Tags: , , , ,

From the ArkTimes store

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (11)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (11)

Showing 1-11 of 11

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-11 of 11

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Mayor Stodola plugs football at UALR

    Mayor Mark Stodola has pitched his support behind a movement for college football at UALR, in part to provide another paying customer for War Memorial Stadium, likely soon to be shorn of even the one Razorback game it still hosts. It wouldn't be cheap
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 10, 2017

  • School choice: In Florida lacks accountability. Arkansas, too.

    Remember when Arkansas legislators claimed Florida was a shining example of school-voucher-style scholarship programs? Save this report for their next run on public money for private schools.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 10, 2017

  • Violent Sunday open line

    Gun violence marred a beautiful Sunday in Little Rock. Here's the open line.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 9, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Race to kill

    You wonder if Attorney General Leslie Rutledge would be so eager to execute if her grandpa, Leslie Rutledge, who was imprisoned for killing neighbor Joe Beel and mortally wounding his brother Frank, had been sentenced to death in 1952.

  • Sauce for Texas ganders. Why not Arkansas, too?

    Democrats in Texas enjoy the same low estate that Democrats enjoy in Arkansas, But at least one of them has a wicked sense of humor, which is sometimes a good weapon in legislative halls. Why not a 24-hour waiting period and other invasive stuff before men can fill a Viagra prescription.

  • High Waters

    New Hot Springs boutique hotel restaurant wows with food — and prices.

  • Internet looting continues

    The 2017 legislative session concluded without passage of a bill to encourage internet merchants to collect and remit taxes on sales in Arkansas, though internet giant Amazon has begun doing so voluntarily.

  • Tribal loathing

    To many people, politics is essentially tribal, an Us vs. Them struggle between cartoon enemies.

Visit Arkansas

Visitor finds 7.44-carat diamond at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park

Visitor finds 7.44-carat diamond at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park

Teen finds large diamond after only 30 minutes of surface searching

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation