Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, April 7, 2017

Officer identified in suspect's shooting

Posted By on Fri, Apr 7, 2017 at 11:05 AM

click to enlarge gonzalez_j.jpg
The Little Rock Police Department has identified Jonathan Gonzalez, a member of the force since June 2015, as the officer who fatally shot a man after he reportedly rammed cars in a motel parking lot when officers tried to arrest him on multiple warrants.

Austin Snyder, 22, died of the wounds. Gonzales is on suspension with the shooting is reviewed.

Tags: , , ,

From the ArkTimes store

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Maddie's Place makes a believer out of a skeptic

    After a long hiatus, I return to Maddie's Place in Riverdale and find the food is a lot tastier than I remembered.
    • by Michael Roberts
    • Aug 19, 2015

  • State Police issues statement on Jason Rapert 'threats'

    The State Police have issued a minor clarification in what appears to be an effort to soothe an enraged Sen. Jason Rapert, exposed here as overly excited about both a Conway parking lot question from a constituent as well as some inflammatory Internet rhetoric that he's interpreted as a dire threat on his life. State cops took his reports seriously, they say. But in the end, they found nothing actionable.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 15, 2015

  • Transgender electrician may sue employer over her firing

    Federal Judge Susan Webber Wright has ruled that Patricia Dawson, a transgender woman, may pursue her lawsuit that she was wrongfully fired by her employer, H & H Electric, because of her sex.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 16, 2015

Most Shared

  • Race to kill

    You wonder if Attorney General Leslie Rutledge would be so eager to execute if her grandpa, Leslie Rutledge, who was imprisoned for killing neighbor Joe Beel and mortally wounding his brother Frank, had been sentenced to death in 1952.

  • Why Arkansas plans to kill eight men in 11 days

    Under the guise of 'synthetic civility.'

  • High Waters

    New Hot Springs boutique hotel restaurant wows with food — and prices.

  • Internet looting continues

    The 2017 legislative session concluded without passage of a bill to encourage internet merchants to collect and remit taxes on sales in Arkansas, though internet giant Amazon has begun doing so voluntarily.

  • Tribal loathing

    To many people, politics is essentially tribal, an Us vs. Them struggle between cartoon enemies.

Visit Arkansas

Visitor finds 7.44-carat diamond at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park

Visitor finds 7.44-carat diamond at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park

Teen finds large diamond after only 30 minutes of surface searching

Most Viewed

  • Federal court hearing on executions extended

    The hearing on efforts to stop seven executions scheduled to begin Monday will last much longer than expected.

  • Another black eye for charter schools

    A non-partisan report produced on California charter schools could be a template for many other states, including Arkansas, with the difference only in numbers.

  • Little Rock's deal to resume corporate welfare payments

    Here are details behind the plan for the city of Little Rock to resume $300,000 in taxpayer corporate welfare payments to the Little Rock Regional Chamber Commerce. It's as opaque and business-lobby friendly as it was before a court struck the arrangement down. Which means the City Board will probably go for it.

  • Mayor Stodola plugs football at UALR

    Mayor Mark Stodola has pitched his support behind a movement for college football at UALR, in part to provide another paying customer for War Memorial Stadium, likely soon to be shorn of even the one Razorback game it still hosts. It wouldn't be cheap

  • More headlines for Arkansas: John Grisham raps executions in USA Today

    Novelist John Grisham, an Arkansas native, has called on Gov. Asa Hutchinson sto stop the planned series of executions set to begin next week. He says too many risks are being taken in the name of expediency.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation