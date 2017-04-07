Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Friday, April 7, 2017

Syrian strike missiles: Made in Arkansas?

click to enlarge tomahawk.jpg
The Magnolia Reporter believes the Tomahawk missiles fired on a Syrian air base were made in Arkansas.  Raytheon completes Tomahawk missiles at its plant near Camden.

