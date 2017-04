Terrorism made easy: a truck and lots of people

click to enlarge IN THE STREETS: People ran from the crash scene in Stockholm.

A stolen truck drove into pedestrians in Stockholm, killing four and leaving a dozen injured.It is not a new form of asymmetric terrorism, but it seems to be becoming more frequent. The list in the last year or so includes Jerusalem, Nice, Berlin and London.It is, to me, another example of the futility of the thinking that perfect security, massive military and plenty of guns make you safe. Lone wolf attacks with trucks are virtually impossible to detect or prevent, from Israel to Stockholm to any Walmart parking lot in the U.S. Unconventional attacks require unconventional thinking.I can't help but shake my head again about thewho ran to Twitter after the deadly London bridge vehicle attack to suggest this was the kind of thing thatcould prevent. Right.