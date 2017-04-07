Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, April 7, 2017

Week in Review Podcast The Killing Spree Edition

Posted By on Fri, Apr 7, 2017 at 5:11 PM


The legal challenges to the state’s plan to execute eight men over a 10-day time period, Governor Hutchinson’s vetoes and a scuttled bid to return the Little Rock School District to local control — all covered on this week's podcast.

Subscribe via iTunes.

Download.

Tags:

From the ArkTimes store

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of Week In Review Podcast

  • The End Is Near Edition

    March 31, 2017
    by Lindsey Millar
    The nearly concluded legislative session, the state’s troubled financial picture and more — covered on this week's podcast. /more/

  • The Jason Rapert Fatigue Edition

    March 17, 2017
    by Lindsey Millar
    The latest legislative doings, Trump’s proposed budget and more — covered on this week's podcast. /more/

  • The Everything Is Awful Edition

    March 10, 2017
    by Lindsey Millar
    Proposed massive changes to health care law at the state and federal level, the despicable successful lobbying by some elected officials to keep vacant federal facility in Garland County from being used as a shelter for refugee children and one of the worst weeks ever in the state legislature — all covered on the podcast this week. /more/

  • The Kickback Indictment, Round 2 Edition

    March 3, 2017
    by Lindsey Millar
    The long awaited federal indictment of former state Sen. Jon Woods and others in a kickback scheme, Governor Hutchinson’s plans to execute eight men over 10 days in April, the latest in the legislature and more. /more/

  • The Ledge Gets Worse Edition

    February 24, 2017
    by Lindsey Millar
    The state Supreme Court reversing a circuit decision upholding the Fayetteville civil rights ordinance, the latest from the legislature, Sen. Tom Cotton’s town hall in Springdale and the reinstatement of Judge Wade Naramore — all covered on this week's podcast. /more/

  • The Max Is Back Edition

    February 10, 2017
    by Lindsey Millar
    State legislative doings, the latest on the LR school district and more — all covered on this week's podcast. /more/

  • The Money Problems Edition

    February 3, 2017
    by Lindsey Millar
    Arkansas’s money problems, a wild week at the legislature, Tom Cotton and constituents, Little Rock schools and more — all covered on this week's podcast. /more/

  • The Confused About Soda Taxes Edition

    January 27, 2017
    by Lindsey Millar
    This week on the podcast: legislative doings, including the passage of a $50 million tax cut and an anti-abortion measure, the return of voter ID and a major school choice bill. /more/

  • The Kickback Edition

    January 13, 2017
    by Lindsey Millar
    On the podcast: the federal investigation into kickbacks involving state legislators and the General Assembly, which convened this week before taking a long weekend to celebrate R.E. Lee and MLK Jr. Day. /more/

  • The War on Poor People Edition

    December 16, 2016
    by Lindsey Millar
    Governor Hutchinson’s tax cut proposal, the Arkansas Supreme Court and judicial ethics and the coming legislative session — all covered on this week's podcast. /more/
  • More »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Lindsey Millar

  • Kenneth Williams writes about his coming execution

    Arkansas death row inmate Kenneth Williams talks about his mindset in the weeks leading up to his execution date on April 27  in the latest from the Life Inside series, a collaboration between The Marshall Project and Vice.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Apr 7, 2017

  • The End Is Near Edition

    The nearly concluded legislative session, the state’s troubled financial picture and more — covered on this week's podcast.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Mar 31, 2017

  • Attack on free speech clears House committee

    A bill that would criminalize protest cleared the House Judiciary Committee today on a voice vote. Senate Bill 550 would make "unlawful mass picketing" a Class A misdemeanor.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Mar 28, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • State Police issues statement on Jason Rapert 'threats'

    The State Police have issued a minor clarification in what appears to be an effort to soothe an enraged Sen. Jason Rapert, exposed here as overly excited about both a Conway parking lot question from a constituent as well as some inflammatory Internet rhetoric that he's interpreted as a dire threat on his life. State cops took his reports seriously, they say. But in the end, they found nothing actionable.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 15, 2015

  • Medical marijuana backers: Health Department opposition 'disingenuous' and 'cruel'

    Arkansans for Compassionate Care, the group behind the first medical marijuana initiative to qualify for the ballot, has responded sharply to yesterday's statement by the Arkansas Health Department that it opposes legal medical use of marijuana.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jul 13, 2016

  • The plight of the refugees: Dark episodes in Arkansas

    Ernest Dumas reaches into history, some personal, for moments in Arkansas's view of refugees. It was brought to mind by the current crisis in Europe and the political divisions over whether the U.S. should respond to the needs of the displaced.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 22, 2015

Most Shared

  • Race to kill

    You wonder if Attorney General Leslie Rutledge would be so eager to execute if her grandpa, Leslie Rutledge, who was imprisoned for killing neighbor Joe Beel and mortally wounding his brother Frank, had been sentenced to death in 1952.

  • Why Arkansas plans to kill eight men in 11 days

    Under the guise of 'synthetic civility.'

  • High Waters

    New Hot Springs boutique hotel restaurant wows with food — and prices.

  • Internet looting continues

    The 2017 legislative session concluded without passage of a bill to encourage internet merchants to collect and remit taxes on sales in Arkansas, though internet giant Amazon has begun doing so voluntarily.

  • Tribal loathing

    To many people, politics is essentially tribal, an Us vs. Them struggle between cartoon enemies.

Visit Arkansas

Visitor finds 7.44-carat diamond at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park

Visitor finds 7.44-carat diamond at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park

Teen finds large diamond after only 30 minutes of surface searching

Most Viewed

  • Federal court hearing on executions extended

    The hearing on efforts to stop seven executions scheduled to begin Monday will last much longer than expected.

  • Another black eye for charter schools

    A non-partisan report produced on California charter schools could be a template for many other states, including Arkansas, with the difference only in numbers.

  • Little Rock's deal to resume corporate welfare payments

    Here are details behind the plan for the city of Little Rock to resume $300,000 in taxpayer corporate welfare payments to the Little Rock Regional Chamber Commerce. It's as opaque and business-lobby friendly as it was before a court struck the arrangement down. Which means the City Board will probably go for it.

  • More headlines for Arkansas: John Grisham raps executions in USA Today

    Novelist John Grisham, an Arkansas native, has called on Gov. Asa Hutchinson sto stop the planned series of executions set to begin next week. He says too many risks are being taken in the name of expediency.

  • Mayor Stodola plugs football at UALR

    Mayor Mark Stodola has pitched his support behind a movement for college football at UALR, in part to provide another paying customer for War Memorial Stadium, likely soon to be shorn of even the one Razorback game it still hosts. It wouldn't be cheap

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation