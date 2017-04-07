Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, April 7, 2017

What does it mean to be "hacked?"

Posted By on Fri, Apr 7, 2017 at 3:16 PM

click to enlarge hacker-1944688_1280.jpg

An Arkansas Representative recently falsely accused the Arkansas Times of "hacking" (some people merely made comments critical of her on her public Facebook page) so we thought we'd take this opportunity to educate and inform. The term gets thrown around a lot, but what exactly is it?

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-04-07_at_3.04.28_pm.png

Hacking is the breaking-and-entering of the digital world. Your digital “home” may be your bank, your social profile, or your email account. The techniques hackers use are sometimes basic and sometimes astoundingly complex, but understanding either side of it requires some basic knowledge of the internet in general.

Digital vocabulary


One of the most fundamental aspects of the internet is the humble IP address. They typically look something like “192.145.422.12” and act just like your home address. This number is the physical address of your computer. Search Google for, “what’s my IP?” and you’ll immediately be able to see yours.

IP addresses often change, though, and aren’t always a reliable way of accessing another server or computer. We needed a system which would allow us to remember friendly names like “Facebook.com” instead of a long series of numbers. These friendly names are called domain names.

Domain names are what we typically type into the address bar. Google.com, Facebook.com, Youtube.com – all domain names. The end result, however, needs to be an IP address because that’s the actual, physical address of the computer or server you’re trying to access.

The Domain Name System (DNS) provides the solution. When you type and submit a domain name, it gets sent to your local DNS server where it’s used to look up the correct and corresponding IP address. “ArkTimes.com” is much easier to remember than “8.40.240.33.”

Your browser is the piece of software you’re using at the moment to read this article. Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome, and Safari are all browsers made by different companies, but they all do the same thing: connect to an IP address, download files, and display them.

Types of hacking


Brute Force
This one’s simple. Think of brute force hacking like someone going shoulder-first into your front door over and over until it gives. Using computers, hackers are able to automate the guessing of passwords and simple ones can be solved in minutes. The longer your password, the harder it is for a computer to “crack” it. A good password will read more like a sentence, which is why the term "passphrase" is becoming more common. An example: Several100%FloatingBoats – it would take a computer trying 1000 times per second over 500 years to crack that passphrase.

Avoid brute force attacks by changing your password often and keeping your passphrase long and complicated. Using passwords that read more like sentences will help you remember them.

Distributed Denial of Service
Also known as DDOS, these attacks are typically run against large-scale organizations or platforms. Imagine two people having a pleasant conversation…now imagine hundreds of very loud and obnoxious strangers running up and yelling in their faces. There’s no way a conversation could take place. This is what happens during a DDOS attack. A hacker (or group of hackers) targets a service like Xbox Live or Netflix and sends an immense flood of web traffic to their servers, which slows down and often cripples the platform. The Rio Olympics site sustained months of DDOS attacks last year.

The term botnet refers to a network of hacked computers that are able to be called into action by their hacker masters. If you’re on Windows XP and don’t run anti-virus software, your computer is probably part of a botnet. Hackers use these botnets in DDOS attacks so be sure and keep your computer free from malware and viruses.

Phishing
As the name implies, hackers are baiting hooks and casting wide nets in hopes of getting bank account info or even social accounts. The scam typically starts with the hackers creating a fake login page for a popular service. They’ll make this login page look identical to the original. Since the hacker doesn’t have access to put their fake login page on the actual domain name, they must get creative. In 2010, hackers targeted MySpace by using the domain name rnyspace.com – note that in lowercase it looks correct, but in all caps it is RNYspace.com. They are counting on people not being able to tell the difference.

Phishing emails will typically ask for info that no real company would ask for via email. You’ll see attempts at urgency (“your account will close in 24 hours if you don’t do this!”) and confusion (“$5,000 was just withdrawn from your bank account”). These are attempts to shake your rationality and wits so you give the hackers your username and password voluntarily.

It’s always advised to use a separate password per account. This way, if you do get phished, the hackers will only have access to that one service and can’t simply use your one password across other accounts.

Social Engineering
If you know enough about someone and have some charisma, it’s a frustratingly simple process to navigate their various accounts. Hackers using social engineering will learn as much as possible about you via your public information and then simply call your bank claiming to be you. By guessing some security questions and being nice to the customer service rep, they’re able to gain access to your accounts without even touching a computer.

Due diligence on the web


Here are some tips to help keep your digital life secure:
  1. Use longer passphrases.
  2. Modify your passphrase for each service you use (never have the same password).
  3. Consider a password keeper like DashLane or 1Password.
  4. Keep your PC free from viruses and malware.
  5. Never click a link from an email unless you’re 100 percent clear on where it will take you.
  6. Look at your address bar and make sure the domain matches what you’re viewing.
  7. Don’t give your personal info to customer service reps making in-bound calls.
  8. If it’s too good to be true, it’s probably not real.
  9. Ignore offers of money via email.
  10. Use two-factor authentication.
Online security starts with knowledge and education. We’ve all heard someone say, “well I’m not good with computers,” but these days that’s like saying you can’t read and write.

Computers and the internet are now an integral part of our society and protecting your identity online is more important than ever. Change your passwords, stay vigilant and sprinkle a healthy dose of distrust on anyone wanting access to your accounts.

Tags: , , , ,

From the ArkTimes store

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (11)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (11)

Showing 1-11 of 11

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-11 of 11

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • State Police issues statement on Jason Rapert 'threats'

    The State Police have issued a minor clarification in what appears to be an effort to soothe an enraged Sen. Jason Rapert, exposed here as overly excited about both a Conway parking lot question from a constituent as well as some inflammatory Internet rhetoric that he's interpreted as a dire threat on his life. State cops took his reports seriously, they say. But in the end, they found nothing actionable.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 15, 2015

  • One to veto: An anti-1st Amendment bill from Trent Garner

    UN experts are speaking out against danger to freedom of assembly in legislation proposed by Sen. Trent Garner in Arkansas and mirrored by Republican legislation in 18 other states.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 31, 2017

  • From Dallas, creative thinking about the Interstate 30 project

    An urban planner in Dallas says freeways are not always the answer. Incorporating some creativity already being used in Dallas and looking at the Interstate 30 project from a broader perspective, here are ideas that Arkansas highway planners have not considered. But should.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 6, 2015

Most Shared

  • Race to kill

    You wonder if Attorney General Leslie Rutledge would be so eager to execute if her grandpa, Leslie Rutledge, who was imprisoned for killing neighbor Joe Beel and mortally wounding his brother Frank, had been sentenced to death in 1952.

  • Why Arkansas plans to kill eight men in 11 days

    Under the guise of 'synthetic civility.'

  • High Waters

    New Hot Springs boutique hotel restaurant wows with food — and prices.

  • Internet looting continues

    The 2017 legislative session concluded without passage of a bill to encourage internet merchants to collect and remit taxes on sales in Arkansas, though internet giant Amazon has begun doing so voluntarily.

  • Tribal loathing

    To many people, politics is essentially tribal, an Us vs. Them struggle between cartoon enemies.

Visit Arkansas

Visitor finds 7.44-carat diamond at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park

Visitor finds 7.44-carat diamond at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park

Teen finds large diamond after only 30 minutes of surface searching

Most Viewed

  • Federal court hearing on executions extended

    The hearing on efforts to stop seven executions scheduled to begin Monday will last much longer than expected.

  • Another black eye for charter schools

    A non-partisan report produced on California charter schools could be a template for many other states, including Arkansas, with the difference only in numbers.

  • Little Rock's deal to resume corporate welfare payments

    Here are details behind the plan for the city of Little Rock to resume $300,000 in taxpayer corporate welfare payments to the Little Rock Regional Chamber Commerce. It's as opaque and business-lobby friendly as it was before a court struck the arrangement down. Which means the City Board will probably go for it.

  • More headlines for Arkansas: John Grisham raps executions in USA Today

    Novelist John Grisham, an Arkansas native, has called on Gov. Asa Hutchinson sto stop the planned series of executions set to begin next week. He says too many risks are being taken in the name of expediency.

  • Mayor Stodola plugs football at UALR

    Mayor Mark Stodola has pitched his support behind a movement for college football at UALR, in part to provide another paying customer for War Memorial Stadium, likely soon to be shorn of even the one Razorback game it still hosts. It wouldn't be cheap

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation