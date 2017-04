Violent Sunday open line

SHOOTING SCENE: Near 27th and Washington.

Beautiful day, but it was marred by news of more violence. Here's you open line.: Rodney Austin, 44, died Sunday morning of gunshots wound suffered Saturday night at a gas station at 5506 McArthur. Police say the report of a shooting came from 5822 McArthur, where they found a one-year-old child. A suspect is being sought, apparently a man who'd had an argument with a woman at the residence.: According to KARK's account, two teens were shot — but didn't suffer life-threatening wounds — Sunday morning near 27th and Washington. Two guns and a stolen car were taken by police in the investigation.