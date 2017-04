Another Monday open line

Monday: the open line and video roundup. Download podcast or subscribe via

Most Shared Race to kill You wonder if Attorney General Leslie Rutledge would be so eager to execute if her grandpa, Leslie Rutledge, who was imprisoned for killing neighbor Joe Beel and mortally wounding his brother Frank, had been sentenced to death in 1952.

Why Arkansas plans to kill eight men in 11 days Under the guise of 'synthetic civility.'

High Waters New Hot Springs boutique hotel restaurant wows with food — and prices.

Internet looting continues The 2017 legislative session concluded without passage of a bill to encourage internet merchants to collect and remit taxes on sales in Arkansas, though internet giant Amazon has begun doing so voluntarily.

Tribal loathing To many people, politics is essentially tribal, an Us vs. Them struggle between cartoon enemies.

