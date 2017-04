Parole Board denies clemency for Jack Jones

Thesaid today it would not recommend clemency for Death Row inmate Jack Jones, not surprising because he said in a letter to the Parole Board that he didn't want clemency . Gov. Asa Hutchinson has the final say.Jones is among seven scheduled for exection over a 10-day span of time from 7 p.m. April 17 through 7 p.m. April 27. An eighth was scheduled, but a judge temporarily delayed that execution. Attorneys for the seven are in federal court this week attempting to halt the executions.