Monday, April 10, 2017

Parole Board denies clemency for Jack Jones

Posted By on Mon, Apr 10, 2017 at 4:18 PM

The Arkansas Parole Board said today it would not recommend clemency for Death Row inmate Jack Jones, not surprising because he said in a letter to the Parole Board that he didn't want clemency. Gov. Asa Hutchinson has the final say.

Jones is among seven scheduled for exection over a 10-day span of time from 7 p.m. April 17 through 7 p.m. April 27. An eighth was scheduled, but a judge temporarily delayed that execution. Attorneys for the seven are in federal court this week attempting to halt the executions.

