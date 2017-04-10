Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, April 10, 2017

School choice: In Florida, it lacks accountability. Arkansas, too.

Posted By on Mon, Apr 10, 2017 at 7:40 AM

click to enlarge FAITH NOT FACTS: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos doesn't want to be troubled by numbers in her push to allow school vouchers and other alternatives to conventional public schools. - NBC
  • NBC
  • FAITH NOT FACTS: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos doesn't want to be troubled by numbers in her push to allow school vouchers and other alternatives to conventional public schools.

The Arkansas legislature barely beat back a school voucher-style program in the recent session, falling only a handful of votes short of a pilot project to give "scholarships" to private schools funded by tax credits given to taxpayers who'd prefer to support private schools than general state government with their tax money.

During the debate, Florida was cited as an exemplar of the school "choice" offering known as scholarship accounts — just a PR-crafted alternative to the unpopular term "school vouchers." In either case, public money winds up paying for kids to attend private schools. And what schools. Check out the Washington Post, which looks at Florida's program now paying for some 100,000 children.

But there is scant evidence that these students fare better academically than their peers in public schools. And there is a perennial debate about whether the state should support private schools that are mostly religious, do not require teachers to hold credentials and are not required to meet minimal performance standards. Florida private schools must administer one of several standardized tests to scholarship recipients, but there are no consequences for consistently poor results.

“After the students leave us, the public loses any sense of accountability or scrutiny of the outcomes,” said Alberto Carvalho, the superintendent of Miami-Dade County public schools. He wonders what happens to the 25,000 students from the county who receive the scholarships. “It’s very difficult to gauge whether they’re hitting the mark.”

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, a longtime advocate for school choice, does not seem to be bothered by that complaint.

Students play chess during an enrichment class at Academy Prep, a private middle school in Tampa that includes students from low-income families who receive tax-credit scholarships to attend. Academy Prep students go to school 11 hours per day and nearly 11 months per year. (Courtesy of Academy Prep Center of Tampa)
She is driven instead by the faith that children need and deserve alternatives to traditional public schools. At a recent public forum, DeVos said her record in office should be graded on expansion of choice-friendly policies. She did not embrace a suggestion that she be judged on academic outcomes. “I’m not a numbers person,” she said.
This is the same faith-based outlook that drives the "choice" movement in Arkansas, exemplified lately by Walton-financed lobbying to keep the Little Rock School District in state control and to encourage interdistrict transfers, vouchers and charter schools. Accountability is scant in the Arkansas programs, too. The state, which insists on controlling the Little Rock School District, is repeatedly reluctant shut down poor charter schools. The voucher legislation provided little in the way of meaningful accountability or assurance that money was going to a school worthy of the name.

Money talks. Billionaire Betsy DeVoss, a "choice" champion who's helped wreck Michigan public schools, is Trump's education secretary. In Arkansas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson is such a devotee he refused to allow the Little Rock School District to return to local control.

The damage isn't limited to Florida. Arizona is another laboratory for popular "choice" options, again owing to the Republican Party dominance there. Read about the lack of accountability, the lack of fiscal controls and the resulting predations of scam artists. Oh, and choice isn't producing much in education, unless you count the cream-skimmers who aren't impeded by the special, non-English and desperately poor students found more often in real public schools.

Clip and save. The Waltons and Kochs have the money to play the long game. They'll be back with more raids on the state treasury.


Tags: , , , , , , ,

From the ArkTimes store

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (4)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (4)

Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Race to kill

    You wonder if Attorney General Leslie Rutledge would be so eager to execute if her grandpa, Leslie Rutledge, who was imprisoned for killing neighbor Joe Beel and mortally wounding his brother Frank, had been sentenced to death in 1952.

  • Why Arkansas plans to kill eight men in 11 days

    Under the guise of 'synthetic civility.'

  • High Waters

    New Hot Springs boutique hotel restaurant wows with food — and prices.

  • Internet looting continues

    The 2017 legislative session concluded without passage of a bill to encourage internet merchants to collect and remit taxes on sales in Arkansas, though internet giant Amazon has begun doing so voluntarily.

  • Tribal loathing

    To many people, politics is essentially tribal, an Us vs. Them struggle between cartoon enemies.

Visit Arkansas

Visitor finds 7.44-carat diamond at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park

Visitor finds 7.44-carat diamond at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park

Teen finds large diamond after only 30 minutes of surface searching

Most Viewed

  • Federal court hearing on executions extended

    The hearing on efforts to stop seven executions scheduled to begin Monday will last much longer than expected.

  • Another black eye for charter schools

    A non-partisan report produced on California charter schools could be a template for many other states, including Arkansas, with the difference only in numbers.

  • Little Rock's deal to resume corporate welfare payments

    Here are details behind the plan for the city of Little Rock to resume $300,000 in taxpayer corporate welfare payments to the Little Rock Regional Chamber Commerce. It's as opaque and business-lobby friendly as it was before a court struck the arrangement down. Which means the City Board will probably go for it.

  • Mayor Stodola plugs football at UALR

    Mayor Mark Stodola has pitched his support behind a movement for college football at UALR, in part to provide another paying customer for War Memorial Stadium, likely soon to be shorn of even the one Razorback game it still hosts. It wouldn't be cheap

  • More headlines for Arkansas: John Grisham raps executions in USA Today

    Novelist John Grisham, an Arkansas native, has called on Gov. Asa Hutchinson sto stop the planned series of executions set to begin next week. He says too many risks are being taken in the name of expediency.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation