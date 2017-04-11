Closing in Hastings shooting trial set Wednesday

click to enlarge Brian Chilson

AT FEDERAL COURT: Josh Hastings arrives this morning.

A federal court jury is to hear closing statements Wednesday in the trial of a lawsuit by the mother ofagainst former Little Rock police officerfor his fatal shooting of Moore during investigation of a car burglary in 2012.Hastings was tried twice for manslaughter, but each trial ended in a hung jury and the prosecution was dropped. He was fired by the police department. The civil suit has only Hastings as a defendant after the judge dismissed the city and the police chief, though that dismissal will be appealed.Hastings has testified as he's said before that he fired into a car Moore was driving because he feared it was going to run him down. Other witnesses and evidence in the case suggested that the car was backing up when Hastings fired.