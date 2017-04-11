Congressman Womack gets earful at town hall

Visitor finds 7.44-carat diamond at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park
Teen finds large diamond after only 30 minutes of surface searching
The final question touched on women's reproductive rights and the push to defund Planned Parenthood.Planned Parenthood services supported by government money, in fact, support healthy mothers, something good for the unborn.
"You believe in pro-life," the woman said. "What about my life? When can women be accepted as equal members of society?"
"Nobody is trying to destroy women's rights," Womack responded. "But we're trying to stand up for the unborn."
A concerned mother asked the first question at Monday night's town hall, urging the congressman to vote against Medicaid block grants.Womack has other town halls scheduled over four days.
"People like my son are not a drain on society," she told him. "They are job creators."
Congressman Womack was empathetic but told her cuts have to happen somewhere.
"At the same time, there's a serious amount of money going to people who have other options, particularly, in some cases, work options," he said.
Showing 1-8 of 8
"...the rants and raves of these irrational partisans"... Irrational partisan? Based on what you post…
'Scuse me - between bites of hummus and raw veggies with exactly one cup of…
Hill's constituency includes many more delusional D-Rats who still haven't come to terms with America"s…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings