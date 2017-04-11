Find out more →

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

French Hill emerges to meet public — for 60 minutes, mid-afternoon on work day, with Tom Cotton UPDATE

Posted By on Tue, Apr 11, 2017 at 9:57 AM

COMING TO TOWN: U.S. Rep. French Hill.
  COMING TO TOWN: U.S. Rep. French Hill.
U.S. Rep. French Hill, the Little Rock Republican,  will at last meet the public who might have questions about health care, the walk he took on a financial consumer protection vote and other issues.

He'll have a wingman, Sen. Tom Cotton. to share attention with the congressman. It will be Cotton's first public appearance in Little Rock since the resistance movement broke out, though he's appeared elsewhere to sometimes raucous questioning.

The event is at 2 p.m. Monday — middle of the afternoon in the first day of the conventional work week — at the Embassy Suites in west Little Rock, nearer to Hill's voter base. You'll remember he was defeated in Pulaski County in the 2016 election by a Democrat, Dianne Curry, who ran no visible campaign, though did well in the western Republican precincts.

The event will last 60 minutes. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

Members of the media who wish to attend apparently must make an RSVP to a staff member for Hill or Cotton:

dylan_haney@cotton.senate.gov or mike.siegel@mail.house.gov.

UPDATE: Indivisible, the grassroots group organizing opposition to members of Congress on critical issues, anticipated just such a "sham" town hall in a guide it has prepared for those who want to fight back.

Town halls that your MoC hopes no one will attend are those scheduled at times and in places they know are inconvenient for most of their constituents. But you can overcome these Sham Town Halls, too.

Organize your group around a press strategy demanding that your MoC hold a more reasonably scheduled town hall.

If your MoC won’t listen, turn the event’s limitations in your group’s favor by showing up early and organizing a caravan to their remote town hall location.

