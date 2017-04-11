The daily headlines and your open line

Here's the daily news roundup plus a space for your comments.

Most Shared Sauce for Texas ganders. Why not Arkansas, too? Democrats in Texas enjoy the same low estate that Democrats enjoy in Arkansas, But at least one of them has a wicked sense of humor, which is sometimes a good weapon in legislative halls. Why not a 24-hour waiting period and other invasive stuff before men can fill a Viagra prescription.

Syrian strike missiles: Made in Arkansas? The Magnolia Reporter believes the Tomahawk missiles fired on a Syrian air base were made in Arkansas.

The debt collector comes to Death Row Checking court records for developments in the pending execution cases, I came across a piece of bookkeeping minutia. Wheels of justice grind fine, they say.

