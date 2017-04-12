Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Religious leaders urge halt to executions

Posted By on Wed, Apr 12, 2017 at 9:57 AM

click to enlarge EN ROUTE TO GOVERNOR'S OFFICE: From left, Nadine Burton of the Church of Christ; Episcopal Bishop Larry Benfield,and David Cook of Faith Voices of Arkansas, - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • EN ROUTE TO GOVERNOR'S OFFICE: From left, Nadine Burton of the Church of Christ; Episcopal Bishop Larry Benfield,and David Cook of Faith Voices of Arkansas,

click to enlarge AT THE CAPITOL: Material for todays' demonstration at Capitol. - KARK
  • KARK
  • AT THE CAPITOL: Material for todays' demonstration at Capitol.
Religious leaders gathered at the Capitol this morning to deliver to Gov. Asa Hutchinson a letter signed by more than 200 asking him to stop the seven executions scheduled over a 10-day period beginning at 7 p.m. Monday.

Otherwise, they said, it will be one of the "darker moments" in state history.

The letter urged the governor to commute sentences to life without parole because "in spite of their actions, they retain the God-given dignity of any human life which must be respected."

The letter also said the death penalty is not a deterrent to crime, is applied inconsistently, has negative impacts including on families of victims; can result in killing of innocent people and is more costly than alternative sentences.

Tags: , , ,

From the ArkTimes store

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • The plight of the refugees: Dark episodes in Arkansas

    Ernest Dumas reaches into history, some personal, for moments in Arkansas's view of refugees. It was brought to mind by the current crisis in Europe and the political divisions over whether the U.S. should respond to the needs of the displaced.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 22, 2015

  • Arkansas Times Recommends: A Literary Edition

    Arkansas Times Recommends is a series in which Times staff members (or whoever happens to be around at the time) highlight things we've been enjoying this week.
    • by Max Brantley, Bryan Moats, Brian Chilson, Michael Roberts and Benjamin Hardy
    • Jul 1, 2016

  • Democrats name new House minority leader

    Rep. Michael John Gray of Augusta has been elected leader of the House Democratic Caucus, the minority party. He succeeds Rep. Eddie Armstrong of North Little Rock. He's a farmer and small business owner.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 25, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Visitor finds 7.44-carat diamond at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park

Visitor finds 7.44-carat diamond at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park

Teen finds large diamond after only 30 minutes of surface searching

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation