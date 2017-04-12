Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Two condemned prisoners seek delay for Supreme Court ruling on mental issues

Posted By on Wed, Apr 12, 2017 at 11:41 AM

click to enlarge SEEK STAY: Bruce Ward (left) and Don Davis.
  • SEEK STAY: Bruce Ward (left) and Don Davis.
Death Row inmates Bruce Ward and Don Davis have asked the Arkansas Supreme Court to stop their executions until the U.S. Supreme Court can decide a case over adequate consideration of mental state of people sentenced to death.

The U.S. Supreme Court is to hear an Alabama case April 24. The question is whether an indigent defendant had adequate access to experts to develop a defense based on mental health. An evaluation of a defendant's competency by an expert shared by prosecution and defense is inadequate, the defense argues.

Ward and Davis are scheduled to be killed by Arkansas on Monday. Their lawyers argue they were denied access to a competent psychiatrist to present a defense.

Ward, they say, has a life-long history of severe mental illness, including paranoid schizophrenia. Davis has an IQ low enough to approach disability, plus ADHD and psychoactive substance abuse disorders, according to a news release on their court filing.

To execute David and Ward before a decision in the Alabama case "would deeply offend ‘the integrity of the judicial process," their motion says.

The Arkansas Supreme Court, to date, has been making quick work of denial of condemned prisoners' petitions.

Tags: , , , ,

From the ArkTimes store

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Ethics complaint on Jerry Jones' gift to North Little Rock cops gets hearing

    Russ Racop, the blogger who complained to the state Ethics Commission about Dallas Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones' gift worth hundreds of thousands of dollars to North Little Rock cops, has received notice that the Commission will have a probable cause hearing on his complaints.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 12, 2017

  • Former Sheridan coach pleads in sexual assault case

    Byron Tate reports this week in the Sheridan Headlight that a former Sheridan coach and teacher, Tyler Pickett, has entered a negotiated plea of guilty to charges of sexual assault and indecency with three students.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 12, 2017

  • Religious leaders urge halt to executions

    Religious leaders gathered at the Capitol this morning to deliver to Gov. Asa Hutchinson a letter signed by more than 200 asking him to stop the seven executions scheduled over a 10-day period beginning at 7 p.m. Monday.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 12, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Rutledge refuses open records of fired trooper who now leads ABC enforcement

    Attorney General Leslie Rutledge yesterday refused to allow release of records that explain the 2000 firing of Boyce Hamlet as a state trooper.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 1, 2015

  • Trump immigration protest at LR: Quick and fierce

    It was not even 24 hours ago that Sophia Said, director of the Interfaith Center; City Director Kathy Webb and others decided to organize a protest today of Donald Trump's executive order that has left people from Muslim countries languishing in airports or unable to come to the US at all — people with visas, green cards,a  post-doc graduate student en route to Harvard, Google employees abroad, families. I got the message today before noon; others didn't find out until it was going on. But however folks found out, they turned out in huge numbers, more than thousand men, women and children, on the grounds of the state Capitol to listen to speakers from all faiths and many countries.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Jan 29, 2017

  • FOI lawsuit filed for State Police firing records on ABC enforcement boss Boyce Hamlet

    Russell Racop has filed, as promised, his lawsuit over the State Police's refusal — under guidance from Attorney General Leslie Rutledge — to release records that provide information that led to the firing of current Alcoholic Beverage Control Enforcement Director Boyce Hamlet as a state trooper.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 9, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Visitor finds 7.44-carat diamond at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park

Visitor finds 7.44-carat diamond at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park

Teen finds large diamond after only 30 minutes of surface searching

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation