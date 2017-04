Wednesday's open line

The open line and daily news roundup. Download podcast or subscribe via

Most Shared Syrian strike missiles: Made in Arkansas? The Magnolia Reporter believes the Tomahawk missiles fired on a Syrian air base were made in Arkansas.

The debt collector comes to Death Row Checking court records for developments in the pending execution cases, I came across a piece of bookkeeping minutia. Wheels of justice grind fine, they say.

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.