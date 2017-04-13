Find out more →

Thursday, April 13, 2017

ARORA Celebrates National Donate Life Month with 3rd "Function @ the Junction"

Posted By on Thu, Apr 13, 2017 at 3:42 PM

click to enlarge twitter_-_in-feed_post.png

Annual bridge party and fun walk promotes organ and tissue donor registration in a family-friendly setting

In celebration of National Donate Life Month, the Arkansas Regional Organ Recovery Agency (ARORA) will host its third annual “Function @ the Junction” Bridge Party and Fun Walk on Thursday, April 13th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., in downtown Little Rock. The public is invited, and admission to the event is free. ARORA will also celebrate the organization’s 30th Anniversary that evening. Heather and Pool Boy from the morning show at radio station Alice 107.7 will host.

The bridge party will feature live entertainment from two popular acts that performed last year: the cover band Mayday by Midnight and Mariachi America. Also returning to this year’s F@J are free refreshments, and a variety of popular local food trucks that will sell their specialty dishes. New this year are a beer garden, pancake-stacking contest and a scavenger hunt with a $250 cash prize awarded to the winner.

