Damien Echols on returning to Arkansas

Waylon Harris/Jonesboro Sun

COMING BACK: Damien Echols, right, after his release in Jonesboro in 2011, with his wife, Lorri Davis, and fellow West Memphis Three defendant Jason Baldwin.

"It takes a lot for me to go back to Arkansas. It's a place that holds nothing but horror and despair for me. This whole situation is horrific and fills me with despair to the point that I wake up at night trying to scream." —s, who'll be in Arkansas Friday to join demonstrations against the seven executions scheduled to begin Monday.Echols will join a demonstration at the Capitol Friday afternoon. NBC News interviewed him about the executions and his own experiences, along with others.