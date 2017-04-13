Find out more →

Thursday, April 13, 2017

Guilty plea to embezzling more than $1 million from Benton County

Posted By on Thu, Apr 13, 2017 at 1:39 PM

U.S. Attorney Kenneth Elser announced today that Connie Guild, 52, of Gravette had pleaded guilty to theft and filing a false tax return in a scheme in which the government said she embezzled more than $1 million from Benton County as an accounting department employee from 2007 to September 2016. She'll be sentenced later.

According to a government news release:

Guild, who was accounts payable manager when she was fired, oversaw a fund used to pay county employees for approved travel. Guild began submitting false claims, inflating the amount sought for legitimate expenses. She would cash reimbursement checks and keep the overage beyond the amount necessary to reimburse the fund. She agreed to a judgment of $1.033 million for the money she took.

In eight years of failing to report this income,  Guild agreed that she had underpaid taxes by an amount between $250,000 and $550,000.

Tags: ,

