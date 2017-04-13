Medicaid expansion a boon, not a cost, to states

Visitor finds 7.44-carat diamond at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park
The researchers concluded that when states expanded eligibility for the low-income health insurance program they did see larger health care expenditures — but those costs were covered with federal funding. In addition, expansion states didn’t have to skimp on other policy priorities — such as environment, housing and other public health initiatives — to make ends meet.In Arkansas, we're convinced there's only cost — and no benefit in all the jobs and taxes created, not to mention lives saved — from the eventual 10 percent state share of the program. Slashing coverage by a third will cut proportionately into all the side benefits, however.
“This is a potential big benefit, not only to people who get coverage, but to state economies,” said Benjamin Sommers, an associate professor of health policy and economics at Harvard University’s public health school, and the study’s first author.
This finding — that states expanding Medicaid didn’t encounter unforeseen budget problems — shouldn’t be surprising.
“Expansion is basically free” to the states, agreed Massachusetts Institute of Technology economist Jonathan Gruber, one of Obamacare’s architects who worked with Sommers to systematically compare the budgets of all 50 states to examine Medicaid expansion’s impact. “That’s the big insight,” he said. “There’s no sort of hidden downside.”
But even when states do take on more of Medicaid’s cost, that may not pose such a burden, suggested Sara Rosenbaum, a professor of health law and policy at George Washington University. Expanding Medicaid brings in other potential economic benefits that this paper doesn’t account for — less uncompensated care in hospitals, for instance — that could offset the expenditures states ultimately take up.
A bigger concern, some experts say, is that — even without the Obamacare repeal — some GOP health proposals would change the federal government’s Medicaid funding mechanism from being an open-ended match to a block grant or per-capita cap in an effort to curb national spending. Those proposals would take away at least some of the federal dollars that have insulated state budgets.
