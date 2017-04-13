Medicaid expansion a boon, not a cost, to states

Most Shared The end of democracy in LR The state Board of Education was scheduled to talk this week about the Little Rock School District, under state control for two years because six of its 48 schools failed to meet an arbitrary pass rate on a standardized test.

Coal is over The free market's natural search for cheaper and more efficient energy has taken over and even President Trump and a governing party heavily in denial about climate change cannot stop it.

Now and then Almost exactly 10 years before launching a Tomahawk missile strike against a Syrian air base, Donald J. Trump enjoyed a similar triumph in an internationally televised, pay-per-view spectacle called the "Battle of the Billionaires."

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed New Yorker: Why the rush on Arkansas executions? And questions for the governor. The New Yorker joins a long list of prestigious publications around the world raising questions about the rush by Arkansas to execute seven people over a 240-hour period beginning Monday.

Death row inmates' federal lawsuit, day three Another late night for attorneys arguing for and against a federal lawsuit brought by Arkansas death row prisoners seeking to make the case that the state's abbreviated execution schedule — which would see eight men executed this month — would violate the Eighth Amendment and their right to effective counsel. The hearing continued past 6 p.m. tonight before U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker at the Federal Courthouse in Little Rock, and resumes for a final day tomorrow at 9 a.m. In February, Governor Asa Hutchinson scheduled double executions for each of four nights, April 17, 20, 24 and 27.

Little Rock school tax opponents to ask for another early polling place Groups opposing a special election May 9 on adding 14 years of property tax payments on Little Rock School District taxpayers (a new authorization worth $600 million or more) will ask the Pulaski County Election Commission today to reopen the McMath Library on John Barrow Road as an early polling place for the election beginning May 2. Also: More opposition to the tax proposal from Wendell Griffen.

Congressman Womack gets earful at town hall Town hall crowd comes prepared with questions for U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Rogers. He sloughed off criticism and said, among others, "I'm with Trump."

Report: Police complaint against Sen. Jake Files KFSM in Fort Smith is reporting the filing of a police complaint against state Sen. Jake Files of Fort Smith over payments made for roof repair to an apartment complex.