Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, April 13, 2017

Save Obamacare! It's good for business (people, too)

Posted By on Thu, Apr 13, 2017 at 5:56 AM

It is not exactly surprising that Donald Trump has received an entreaty from a powerful group to preserve Obamacare subsidies to insurers known as cost reduction payments. The group includes health care and business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, old foe of Obamacare.

End of the subsidies would disrupt the insurance market and increase premiums. The Trump administration hasn't been clear on its aims.

Wednesday’s letter from the industry groups warned of the premium hikes and insurers exits that would occur, as well as the impact on health care providers who will bear the brunt of uncompensated care.

Well, yes, as would the end of the range of Obamacare improvements to health coverage.

Today, for example, the state distributed its monthly report on use of the private option version of the Medicaid expansion financed by Obaamcare. The number covered has drifted down some for various reasons, but Arkansas still counts more than 268,000 served by the Medicaid expansion, another 22,000 medical frail with coverage and 30,000 in a mixed status, for more than 322,000 beneficiaries.

Here's that full report.
The state is also bragging about the number of people referred to employment programs among private option recipients and enrollees for nutritional assistance (food stamps), more than 30,000 a month. The referrals led to 800 jobs in February, the state said.

All these numbers translate to millions in federal spending in Arkansas that pumps the state budget and keeps hospitals, insurance companies and many others in business.

Here's the work referral report.

Tags: , , ,

From the ArkTimes store

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • The end of democracy in LR

    The state Board of Education was scheduled to talk this week about the Little Rock School District, under state control for two years because six of its 48 schools failed to meet an arbitrary pass rate on a standardized test.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 13, 2017

  • No decision yet in Hastings case

    Jury resumes deliberations Thursday.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 12, 2017

  • Report: Police complaint against Sen. Jake Files

    KFSM in Fort Smith is reporting the filing of a police complaint against state Sen. Jake Files of Fort Smith over payments made for roof repair to an apartment complex.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 12, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • State Police issues statement on Jason Rapert 'threats'

    The State Police have issued a minor clarification in what appears to be an effort to soothe an enraged Sen. Jason Rapert, exposed here as overly excited about both a Conway parking lot question from a constituent as well as some inflammatory Internet rhetoric that he's interpreted as a dire threat on his life. State cops took his reports seriously, they say. But in the end, they found nothing actionable.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 15, 2015

  • 2nd guilty plea in bribery case over state mental health services

    Arkansas Business reports here on a federal court filing Wednesday that shows a second person has pleaded guilty to a bribery scheme to help a major contractor of the state Department of Human Services.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 17, 2015

  • Tom Cotton suggests Dick Cheney as House speaker

    Yes. U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton told Politico he'd like to see Dick Cheny as House speaker.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 12, 2015

Most Shared

  • The end of democracy in LR

    The state Board of Education was scheduled to talk this week about the Little Rock School District, under state control for two years because six of its 48 schools failed to meet an arbitrary pass rate on a standardized test.

  • Coal is over

    The free market's natural search for cheaper and more efficient energy has taken over and even President Trump and a governing party heavily in denial about climate change cannot stop it.

  • Now and then

    Almost exactly 10 years before launching a Tomahawk missile strike against a Syrian air base, Donald J. Trump enjoyed a similar triumph in an internationally televised, pay-per-view spectacle called the "Battle of the Billionaires."

Visit Arkansas

Visitor finds 7.44-carat diamond at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park

Visitor finds 7.44-carat diamond at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park

Teen finds large diamond after only 30 minutes of surface searching

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation