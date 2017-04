Save Obamacare! It's good for business (people, too)

Wednesday’s letter from the industry groups warned of the premium hikes and insurers exits that would occur, as well as the impact on health care providers who will bear the brunt of uncompensated care.

It is not exactly surprising that has received an entreaty from a powerful group to preservesubsidies to insurers known as cost reduction payments. The group includes health care and business groups, including the, old foe of Obamacare.End of the subsidies would disrupt the insurance market and increase premiums. The Trump administration hasn't been clear on its aims.Well, yes, as would the end of the range of Obamacare improvements to health coverage.Today, for example, the state distributed its monthly report on use of the private option version of the Medicaid expansion financed by Obaamcare. The number covered has drifted down some for various reasons, but Arkansas still counts more than 268,000 served by the Medicaid expansion, another 22,000 medical frail with coverage and 30,000 in a mixed status, for more than 322,000 beneficiaries.The state is also bragging about the number of people referred to employment programs among private option recipients and enrollees for nutritional assistance (food stamps), more than 30,000 a month. The referrals led to 800 jobs in February, the state said.All these numbers translate to millions in federal spending in Arkansas that pumps the state budget and keeps hospitals, insurance companies and many others in business.