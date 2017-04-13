Save Obamacare! It's good for business (people, too)

Visitor finds 7.44-carat diamond at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park
Teen finds large diamond after only 30 minutes of surface searching
Wednesday’s letter from the industry groups warned of the premium hikes and insurers exits that would occur, as well as the impact on health care providers who will bear the brunt of uncompensated care.
I'm Latina Malone by name from USA California ..am posting this comment for those who…
I'm Latina Malone by name from USA California ..am posting this comment for those who…
I was very upset with the sham tela-townhall and let his office know. However, Hill…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings