Thursday, April 13, 2017

U.S. drops enormous bomb in Afghanistan

Posted By on Thu, Apr 13, 2017 at 12:45 PM

WIKIPEDIA
  • Wikipedia
The U.S. today dropped what some are calling its largest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan, with the target reportedly  a series of tunnels used by ISIS. From CNN:

The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, nicknamed MOAB, was dropped at 7 p.m. local time Thursday, the sources said.

The MOAB is also known as the "mother of all bombs." A MOAB is a 21,600-pound, GPS-guided munition that is America's most powerful non-nuclear bomb.

MOAB, Afghanistan

