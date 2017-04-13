U.S. drops enormous bomb in Afghanistan

Visitor finds 7.44-carat diamond at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park
Teen finds large diamond after only 30 minutes of surface searching
The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, nicknamed MOAB, was dropped at 7 p.m. local time Thursday, the sources said.
The MOAB is also known as the "mother of all bombs." A MOAB is a 21,600-pound, GPS-guided munition that is America's most powerful non-nuclear bomb.
Showing 1-8 of 8
Our Governor, the 6th most popular one in the USA, has been a beacon of…
A look at MOAB
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i9H50tHiHj…
It'great to again have a President who is intent on protecting America
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings