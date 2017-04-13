Most Shared The end of democracy in LR The state Board of Education was scheduled to talk this week about the Little Rock School District, under state control for two years because six of its 48 schools failed to meet an arbitrary pass rate on a standardized test.

Coal is over The free market's natural search for cheaper and more efficient energy has taken over and even President Trump and a governing party heavily in denial about climate change cannot stop it.

Now and then Almost exactly 10 years before launching a Tomahawk missile strike against a Syrian air base, Donald J. Trump enjoyed a similar triumph in an internationally televised, pay-per-view spectacle called the "Battle of the Billionaires."

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Damien Echols on returning to Arkansas Damien Echols doesn't relish the visit, but he'll be in Arkansas Friday to protest coming executions, a punishment he faced for years before being freed in 2011.

U.S. drops enormous bomb in Afghanistan The U.S. today dropped its largest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan, with the target reportedly a series of tunnels used by ISIS.

Governor Hutchinson meets the press to talk capital punishment Since scheduling the executions of eight inmates over the course of 11 days, Governor Hutchinson has said little publicly on the topic. Today, at meeting with press at the Governor's Mansion, Hutchinson acknowledged that it was unlikely he would grant executive clemency to any of the seven men scheduled to die beginning Monday.

New Yorker: Why the rush on Arkansas executions? And questions for the governor. The New Yorker joins a long list of prestigious publications around the world raising questions about the rush by Arkansas to execute seven people over a 240-hour period beginning Monday.

Little Rock school tax opponents to ask for another early polling place Groups opposing a special election May 9 on adding 14 years of property tax payments on Little Rock School District taxpayers (a new authorization worth $600 million or more) will ask the Pulaski County Election Commission today to reopen the McMath Library on John Barrow Road as an early polling place for the election beginning May 2, or another early polling place convenient to more voters. Also: More opposition to the tax proposal from Wendell Griffen.