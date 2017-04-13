Find out more →

Thursday, April 13, 2017

Jury awards $415,000 in suit against Josh Hastings over suspect's fatal shooting

Posted By on Thu, Apr 13, 2017 at 4:05 PM

click to enlarge AFTER VERDICT: Bobby Moore's mother with her attorneys. - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • AFTER VERDICT: Bobby Moore's mother with her attorneys.

click to enlarge JOSH HASTINGS: Before court.
  • JOSH HASTINGS: Before court.
A federal jury has awarded $415,000 in damages in the civil lawsuit against Josh Hastings, a former Little Rock police officer, in the 2012 slaying of Bobby Moore, a suspect in car burglaries at a West Little Rock apartment complex.

The jury  found liable in Moore's death around 3 p.m. after two days of deliberation. It awarded $100,000 to Moore's mother; $10,000 to Bobby Moore Jr; $250,000 to the estate, and $10,000 each to five relatives. The jury also awarded $5,000 for loss of life. That's a total of $415,000 in damages. (Our original computation erroneously reported the award to Bobby Moore Jr. as $100,000, not $10,000, which made the original total of $505,000 inaccurate by $90,000.)

The jury, which numbered 11 because one juror had to leave, deliberated over two days.

Two trials of Hastings for manslaughter ended in hung juries. He has said he fired on a car that was about to run him down. Other witnesses and a police investigtion said the car was backing up. The suit was filed by Moore's mother, Sylvia Perkins. Little Rock and its police chief were ruled immune from suit by Judge Brian Miller.
click to enlarge CELEBRATING: After the verdict. - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • CELEBRATING: After the verdict.

