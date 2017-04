A crime victim argues for clemency for Marcel Williams

click to enlarge SCHEDULED TO DIE: A childhood photo of Marcel Williams from his parole board file. Accounts of troubled childhood didn't persuade the Parole Board to recommend clemency.

Here's another deep and engrossing report from The Intercept on the pending executions in Arkansas.Dina Windle, now a lawyer in New Jersey, was raped by, one of seven scheduled to die this month. She explains why she came to Arkansas to argue for clemency. The account relates his terrible childhood, a failure of lawyers to use that as mitigation during his sentencing and the long legal path since, along with strong objections to clemency from family of the woman,, he raped and killed.The account is loaded with detail, including about the atmosphere in the prison and parole board hearings.