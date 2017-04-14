Find out more →

Friday, April 14, 2017

A response from Judge Griffen; but much larger questions linger

Posted By on Fri, Apr 14, 2017 at 9:21 PM

click to enlarge WHAT DID THE GOVERNOR KNOW: About the prison system's illicit scramble to obtain killing drugs that nobody reputable wanted to provide?
  • WHAT DID THE GOVERNOR KNOW: About the prison system's illicit scramble to obtain killing drugs that nobody reputable wanted to provide?
I got a short note from Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen in response to my questions about the attorney general's criticism of his participation in a death penalty case and mine about his appearance at an anti-death penalty vigil at the Governor's Mansion today. In full:

I'll address their concerns and your question Tuesday morning. Hope you and family have a blessed Easter.

Legislators are hopping mad. Social media is buzzing, particularly about the photo images of Griffen on a gurney.

Consider none other than the irrepressible Sen. Jason Rapert (I'm stunned it took him until 9:20 p.m.)

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-04-14_at_9.42.01_pm.png

I don't expect it will be long before someone carries a complaint to the Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission about Judge Griffen and potential violation of, at least, broad rules that judges should comport themselves in ways that don't cause lack of confidence in the impartiality of courts.

Griffen has tested the limits before and generally prevailed with the view, upheld in many courts, that judges have the same First Amendment rights of expression that the rest of us do.

But, as I've often said before about Griffen, just because you CAN do something doesn't mean you should. Appearance counts. Judgment counts. Heading from a ruling that effectively halted executions to an execution protest has an ill appearance to just about anyone.

But this story is about larger questions than Wendell Griffen's judiciousness.

First: When will we hear from federal Judge Kristine Baker, who could make the Griffen case a footnote by halting all executions on other grounds.

Second: Let's not forget the mendacious, underhanded behavior of the state of Arkansas to assemble drugs in clandestine and dubious fashion for state killing. If the state isn't beyond reproach in carrying out the law, how does it expect others to behave properly? Finally:  What did Gov. Hutchinson know and when did he know it about the prison system's unorthodox dealings to obtain drugs no reputable manufacturer or dealer wanted to supply?

This merits an investigation and answers.

  • State Police issues statement on Jason Rapert 'threats'

    The State Police have issued a minor clarification in what appears to be an effort to soothe an enraged Sen. Jason Rapert, exposed here as overly excited about both a Conway parking lot question from a constituent as well as some inflammatory Internet rhetoric that he's interpreted as a dire threat on his life. State cops took his reports seriously, they say. But in the end, they found nothing actionable.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 15, 2015

  • Democrats name new House minority leader

    Rep. Michael John Gray of Augusta has been elected leader of the House Democratic Caucus, the minority party. He succeeds Rep. Eddie Armstrong of North Little Rock. He's a farmer and small business owner.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 25, 2015

  • From Dallas, creative thinking about the Interstate 30 project

    An urban planner in Dallas says freeways are not always the answer. Incorporating some creativity already being used in Dallas and looking at the Interstate 30 project from a broader perspective, here are ideas that Arkansas highway planners have not considered. But should.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 6, 2015

  • The end of democracy in LR

    The state Board of Education was scheduled to talk this week about the Little Rock School District, under state control for two years because six of its 48 schools failed to meet an arbitrary pass rate on a standardized test.

  • Coal is over

    The free market's natural search for cheaper and more efficient energy has taken over and even President Trump and a governing party heavily in denial about climate change cannot stop it.

  • Now and then

    Almost exactly 10 years before launching a Tomahawk missile strike against a Syrian air base, Donald J. Trump enjoyed a similar triumph in an internationally televised, pay-per-view spectacle called the "Battle of the Billionaires."

  • Jury awards $415,000 in suit against Josh Hastings over suspect's fatal shooting

    A federal jury has awarded $415,000 in damages in the civil lawsuit against Josh Hastings, a former Little Rock police officer, in the 2012 slaying of Bobby Moore, a suspect in car burglaries at a West Little Rock apartment complex.

  • From crest to trough

    An up-and-down experience at Oceans at Arthur's.

