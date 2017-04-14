Death penalty demonstration at Capitol today

click to enlarge Brian Chilson

AT THE CAPITOL: Johnny Depp and Damien Echos.

One man walked onto the Capitol steps, voicing his support for the executions before being escorted away by police #deathpenalty pic.twitter.com/QMSB54HAZ1 — THV11 (@THV11) April 14, 2017

Theis demonstrating at the Capitol today against the scheduled state killing of seven men beginning Monday.The crowd at the demonstration included former Death Row inmate Damien Echols of the West Memphis Three and actor Johnny Depp.We'll have more to report later. But KTHV notes on Twitter that a counter-protesttor emerged. He took the Capitol steps to urge execution. "They really need to go through pain," he said. "Look what they did." Police officers escorted him away.