Friday, April 14, 2017

Death penalty demonstration at Capitol today

Posted By on Fri, Apr 14, 2017 at 1:23 PM

click to enlarge AT THE CAPITOL: Johnny Depp and Damien Echos. - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • AT THE CAPITOL: Johnny Depp and Damien Echos.

The Arkansas Coalition Against the Death Penalty is demonstrating at the Capitol today against the scheduled state killing of seven men beginning Monday.

The crowd at the demonstration included former Death Row inmate Damien Echols of the West Memphis Three and actor Johnny Depp.

We'll have more to report later. But KTHV notes on Twitter that a counter-protesttor emerged. He took the Capitol steps to urge execution. "They really need to go through pain," he said. "Look what they did." Police officers escorted him away.


Speaking of...

  • State Supreme Court takes challenge of execution on mental ground

    April 14, 2017
    by Max Brantley
    The Arkansas Supreme Court today accepted an appeal by Bruce Ward, scheduled to be killed by the state Monday, of a separate action arguing that mental disabilities should bar his executions. /more/

  • A crime victim argues for clemency for Marcel Williams

    April 14, 2017
    by Max Brantley
    Here's another deep and engrossing report from The Intercept on the pending executions in Arkansas. /more/

  • The potential for botched executions, with a grisly upside

    April 14, 2017
    by Max Brantley
    The Washington Post has published a death penalty analysis by authors of a book on the death penalty that notes, among others, the decline in executions nationally, a rising national sentiment against the death penalty (not in Arkan /more/

  • State drug dealing at issue as executions near

    April 14, 2017
    by Max Brantley
    Drug companies object to use of their drugs in the seven state killings scheduled to begin Monday. The head of the Correction Department is unwilling to say much about the claim as a decision nears on a federal case to stop the executions. /more/

  • Death row inmates' federal lawsuit, day four

    April 13, 2017
    by David Koon
    Attorneys and experts ventured deep into the weeds of the available medical literature on the drug midazolam today in federal court, where they are arguing for and against a federal lawsuit brought by Arkansas death row prisoners seeking to make the case that the state's abbreviated execution schedule — which would see seven men executed this month — would violate the Eighth Amendment and their right to effective counsel. Midazolam is a sedative that is the first of a three-drug cocktail the state plans to use to execute seven inmates this month. Today is the final day of four days of hearings in the matter. /more/

  • Governor Hutchinson meets the press to talk capital punishment

    April 13, 2017
    by Lindsey Millar
    Since scheduling the executions of eight inmates over the course of 11 days, Governor Hutchinson has said little publicly on the topic. Today, at meeting with press at the Governor's Mansion, Hutchinson acknowledged that it was unlikely he would grant executive clemency to any of the seven men scheduled to die beginning Monday. /more/

  • Damien Echols on returning to Arkansas

    April 13, 2017
    by Max Brantley
    Damien Echols doesn't relish the visit, but he'll be in Arkansas Friday to protest coming executions, a punishment he faced for years before being freed in 2011. /more/

  • Arkansas Supreme Court issues rulings in death cases; for now, no change in schedule

    April 13, 2017
    by Max Brantley
    The Arkansas Supreme Court refused one Death Row inmate's procedural petition and granted two others in decisions released today. None altered the schedule of seven executions set to begin Monday. /more/

  • Death row inmates' federal lawsuit, day three

    April 12, 2017
    by David Koon
    Another late night for attorneys arguing for and against a federal lawsuit brought by Arkansas death row prisoners seeking to make the case that the state's abbreviated execution schedule — which would see eight men executed this month — would violate the Eighth Amendment and their right to effective counsel.  The hearing continued past 6 p.m. tonight before U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker at the Federal Courthouse in Little Rock, and resumes for a final day tomorrow at 9 a.m. In February, Governor Asa Hutchinson scheduled double executions for each of four nights, April 17, 20, 24 and 27. /more/

  • Day two of federal court hearing on death row inmate lawsuit

    April 11, 2017
    by David Koon
    A hearing continued into the evening before U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker at the Federal Courthouse in Little Rock, with attorneys for Arkansas death row prisoners seeking to make the cast that the state's abbreviated execution schedule — which would see eight inmates executed in 10 days this month — is in violation of the Eighth Amendment and their right to effective counsel. /more/
