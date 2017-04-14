Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Friday, April 14, 2017

Deputy stops chase, suspect crashes later

Posted By on Fri, Apr 14, 2017 at 9:20 AM

click to enlarge SHAWN RANDALL: Identified as suspect in chase.
  • SHAWN RANDALL: Identified as suspect in chase.
A report from the Pulaski sheriff's office this morning says  that a deputy chasing a suspect on a motorcycle terminated the chase for safety's sake, but the suspect crashed later.

It happened about 9 p.m. Wednesday on Arch Street Pike in the Landmark community. Deputy William Ablondi said he started following a speeding motorcycle with non-functioning rear lights.  When he attempted to make a stop by turning on his blue lights, the motorcycle sped off and executed some sharp turns. From the report:

Deputy Ablondi knew his police cruiser could not keep up with the motorcycle and determined that the risk was not worthy of the chase.
While talking on the phone with another deputy about what had happened, near the intersection of West and North Landmark, Ablondi heard "what sounded like a motorcycle engine rev up very loud then a possible collision toward Foxmoor Drive."

At Landmark and Foxmoor, Ablondi saw a stopped SUV and man lying on the ground next to the SUV, covered in blood and breathing "violently." The driver of the SUV said a man on a motorcycle crashed when trying to pass at a high rate of speed.

Ablondi identified the injured man as the motorcyclist he'd stopped chasing earlier. He found the motorcycle in woods nearby. Ablondi searched the man's pockets and found a cigarette pack containing what appeared to be methamphetamine.

The man, identified as Shawn Randall, 40, an employee of Fast Transportation, was taken to UAMS where he was reported in critical condition. He was charged with possession of drugs and fleeing. The mug shot  provided by the sheriff came from a previous arrest. He was described as a parolee.

