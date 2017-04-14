Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, April 14, 2017

Drug distributor says Arkansas deceitful in obtaining execution drug

Posted By on Fri, Apr 14, 2017 at 5:03 PM

images.jpg
McKesson Corporation, a major pharmaceutical distributor issued a news release today saying the Arkansas Department of Correction misled it to obtain one of the drugs to be used in the executions set to begin next week.

I incorrectly described McKesson originally as a manufacturer.

Their release:

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2017 —McKesson Corporation issues the following statement in response to the Arkansas Department of Correction’s planned executions:

The Arkansas Department of Correction intentionally sought to circumvent McKesson’s policies to procure Pfizer’s vecuronium bromide under the auspices that it would be used for medical purposes in ADC’s health facility. Upon learning that ADC was potentially holding the product for lethal injection purposes, McKesson immediately requested and was assured by ADC that the product would be returned. McKesson issued a full refund to ADC, and made several additional requests for the product, but the product was never returned.

As of April 13, 2017, ADC continues to hold McKesson’s product despite the company’s repeated attempts to compel ADC to either return the product or assure us in writing that the products will not be used for lethal injection purposes. McKesson is considering all possible means by which to secure the return of the product, up to and including legal action.

This means questions have been raised about the state's tactics in obtaining all three drugs used in the process. Two manufacturers filed court papers yesterday saying that the state had gone outside approved channels to obtain midazolam, a sedative, and potassium chloride, which stops the heart. The McKesson-distributed drug is a paralytic.

I've sought additional comment from the Correction Department. Wendy Kelley, the director, said yesterday in court that one drug, the potassium chloride, had been "donated." Source of drugs is an important question as to purity, proper storage and preparation.

UPDATE: The department declined comment.

Arkansas is acting like a rogue state in its push to execute at a pace unprecedented in recent times.

Tags: , , , ,

From the ArkTimes store

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (4)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (4)

Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • The end of democracy in LR

    The state Board of Education was scheduled to talk this week about the Little Rock School District, under state control for two years because six of its 48 schools failed to meet an arbitrary pass rate on a standardized test.

  • Coal is over

    The free market's natural search for cheaper and more efficient energy has taken over and even President Trump and a governing party heavily in denial about climate change cannot stop it.

  • Now and then

    Almost exactly 10 years before launching a Tomahawk missile strike against a Syrian air base, Donald J. Trump enjoyed a similar triumph in an internationally televised, pay-per-view spectacle called the "Battle of the Billionaires."

  • Jury awards $415,000 in suit against Josh Hastings over suspect's fatal shooting

    A federal jury has awarded $415,000 in damages in the civil lawsuit against Josh Hastings, a former Little Rock police officer, in the 2012 slaying of Bobby Moore, a suspect in car burglaries at a West Little Rock apartment complex.

  • From crest to trough

    An up-and-down experience at Oceans at Arthur's.

Visit Arkansas

2017 Henry Awards presented at Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism

2017 Henry Awards presented at Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism

Jim Rice named ‘Tourism Person of the Year’

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation