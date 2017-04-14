Griffen blocks use of execution drug, throws schedule into doubt. State objects to his hearing case

click to enlarge
AT PROTEST: Wendell Griffen is pastor of New Millennium Church, which was represented along with him at death penalty protest today at Governor's Mansion.
Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen this afternoon issued a temporary restraining order against the state's use of one of three execution drugs on a complaint by McKesson Medical-Surgical that the state had deceived the company to obtain a paralytic drug for execution, rather than health, uses. This decision calls the scheduled six executions into doubt, but the state plans an emergency appeal.
The order effectively halts executions if the state has no other version of this drug except that obtained from McKesson. The Department of Correction has refused to answer questions about that.
McKesson, a drug distributor of the Pfizer version of vercuronium bromide, had earlier said it would take legal action to stop use of the drug for other than its intended purpose. Griffen said the company had demonstrated a likelihood of success on the complaint because the state would use the drug and not return it as demanded, causing "irreparable harm" to the company from the loss of its property.
The state's inability to use the drug casts dubtn the state's ability to perform any of six scheduled executions unless it can find a replacement for the drug, which its manufacturer does not wish used in executions. Executions are scheduled to begin Monday.
GRIFFEN ON GURNEY: Portrays prisoner at protest.
The attorney general blasted Griffen for hearing the case.
“As a public opponent of capital punishment, Judge Griffen should have recused himself from this case. Attorney General Rutledge intends to file an emergency request with the Arkansas Supreme Court to vacate the order as soon as possible.”
As we showed earlier, and again here, Griffen joined an anti-death penalty demonstration at the Governor's Mansion this afternoon.
Here's Griffen's restraining order.
He set a hearing for 9 a.m. Tuesday (not Saturday as originally written) if the state wished to contest the order. It will go to the Supreme Court first, the attorney general hopes. It has reversed Griffen before.
I've sent questions to Griffen about his response to the state's criticism and his decision to participate in a death penalty protest the day he heard a case about use of an execution drug.
Lawyer John Tull filed the complaint for McKesson at 3:58 p.m. Here's the complaint.
The McKesson complaint details the subterfuge used by the state to obtain drug the manufacturer doesn't want used in executions. It said the Correction Department, about July 11, "leveraged it's medical director's license to order 10 boxes containing 10 vials" of the drug. "In doing so, ADC led McKesson to believe that the order was placed at the request of or for the benefit of the physician and would be used for a legitimate medical purpose, consistent with Arkansas State Medical Board regulations.However, the suit said, the state intended to use the drug for executions, but didn't disclose that.
The suit said the state circumvented McKesson controls by placing the order by phone through a familiar customer sales rep. The state wouldn't send an e-mail to confirm the purchase, but "insisted the transaction be conducted via text." The state also had the drug shipped to the prison administrative building, not Varner, to "further the implication that the vercuronium was for a legitimate medical purpose.
The suit said questions were raised about the purchase by Pfizer and McKesson tried to get the drug back, but the state refused. Director Wendy Kelley finally said she'd return the drug only if a substitute drug was supplied.
The complaint details the state's knowledge, including in sworn court testimony, that McKesson did not want to sell the drug for the purpose intended by the state. To buy it under false pretenses was unauthorized and in bad faith, the suit said. McKesson objects to being publicly identified as supplier of an execution drug.
The order was signed at 4:25 p.m. The online court records don't contain a copy of the complaint that led to the order, so I don't know when it was filed. I note the order was signed in Griffen's behalf by another circuit judge, Cathi Compton.
The Correction Department is referring all questions about the impact of rulings today on the execution schedule to the attorney general's office. I've submitted several followup questions.
Bottom line: All hell has broken loose.