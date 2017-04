Judge joins death penalty vigil

click to enlarge Brian Cnilson

DEMONSTRATING: Judge Griffen on "gurney."

Mitch McCoy of KARK reports from theat the nightly vigils being staged by thedemonstrating by illustrating a condemned prisoner, has heard cases related to the death penalty, including a recent lawsuit aimed at dislodging information about the source of execution drugs. The Supreme Court reversed his order that the state disclose information.

Griffen is also a Baptist pastor who writes prolifically on a variety of social justice topics. Others carrying signs from is church were among those at the Mansion tonight.In Arkansas, a jury decides punishment in capital cases. A judge imposes the sentence decided by the jury.