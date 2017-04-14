Find out more →

Friday, April 14, 2017

Judge joins death penalty vigil

Posted By on Fri, Apr 14, 2017 at 5:57 PM

click to enlarge DEMONSTRATING: Judge Griffen on "gurney." - BRIAN CNILSON
  • Brian Cnilson
  • DEMONSTRATING: Judge Griffen on "gurney."

Mitch McCoy of KARK reports from the Arkansas Governor's Mansion at the nightly vigils being staged by the Arkansas Coalition Against the Death Penalty.

Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen, demonstrating by illustrating a condemned prisoner, has heard cases related to the death penalty, including a recent lawsuit aimed at dislodging information about the source of execution drugs. The Supreme Court reversed his order that the state disclose information.

Griffen is also a Baptist pastor who writes prolifically on a variety of social justice topics. Others carrying signs from is church were among those at the Mansion tonight.

In Arkansas, a jury decides punishment in capital cases. A judge imposes the sentence decided by the jury.

