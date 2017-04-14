'Mother of all bombs' kills 36 in Afghanistan. One costs $16 million

2017 Henry Awards presented at Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism
Jim Rice named ‘Tourism Person of the Year’
New video shows the massive, 21,000-pound bomb hitting ISIS in Afghanistan. At least 36 ISIS fighters were killed https://t.co/e6YqtwNnW3 pic.twitter.com/PFeuFVBZnX— CNN (@CNN) April 14, 2017
Showing 1-1 of 1
Though not yet born (much less abortable), your Norma knows who Carl Bernstein was -…
"If one of the upcoming seven goes awry, we may come to the end of…
We will have to wait another 60 years for Arkansas to get to where most…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings