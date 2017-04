'Mother of all bombs' kills 36 in Afghanistan. One costs $16 million

click to enlarge DEFENSE DEPARTMENT

A MOAB: One costs $16 million.

New video shows the massive, 21,000-pound bomb hitting ISIS in Afghanistan. At least 36 ISIS fighters were killed https://t.co/e6YqtwNnW3 pic.twitter.com/PFeuFVBZnX — CNN (@CNN) April 14, 2017

Afghanistan officials are saying the largest conventional bomb in the U.S. arsenal killed 36 when dropped on a mountainous area with tunnels that protected ISIS fighters.A video of the bomb drop was released today, shown here on a Telegraph report. The initial reporting says no non-militants were harmed.The massive ordnance air blast ( the MOAB acronym inspired the nickname Mother of All Bombs) explodes in air and creates a massive shock wave. It's 30 feet long, weighs 21,000 pounds and is dropped from a C-130 cargo plane. Military officials think the psychological impact of the massive blast is as important as its destructive capability.According to Fiscal Times , the bomb cost more than $300 million to develop and each one costs $16 million.The bomb drop: