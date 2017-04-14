School leadership bullets dodged and undodged in Arkansas

2017 Henry Awards presented at Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism
Jim Rice named ‘Tourism Person of the Year’
Brown is a consultant for the leading national search firm for superintendents and administrators, McPherson & Jacobson, L.L.C. The firm conducts national searches for school boards. Since 1991, the firm has placed over 700 superintendents and other officials in public and non-profit organizations across the United States.Yes, McPherson is often on the job in Arkansas. Such as this unfortunate recommendation for a Little Rock superintendent. It also vetted Dexter Suggs for the job of Little Rock school superintendent. He was a disaster, though the state Board of Education, when it abolished the school board, thought so much of Suggs that it kept him on as superintendent. Then Blue Hog Report revealed plagiarism on his doctoral work. He was forced to move on.
Robertson was listed as a candidate for superintendent in three districts in Arkansas in the past year: Pine Bluff, Guy-Perkins, and Harrison, all of which hired McPherson & Jacobson to conduct a search for their open superintendent positions.
Despite the assertion in the company’s literature that they check all candidates references and credentials, Dr. Thomas Jacobson, CEO of McPherson & Jacobson says his company relies on states to conduct the vetting process of candidates and that they are reputable.
“We believe there is integrity in that process and we believe the states do a good job. We take it at face value that if the state has granted the license then they have met the requirements,” Jacobson said.
Showing 1-1 of 1
Though not yet born (much less abortable), your Norma knows who Carl Bernstein was -…
"If one of the upcoming seven goes awry, we may come to the end of…
We will have to wait another 60 years for Arkansas to get to where most…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings