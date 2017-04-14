Most Shared The end of democracy in LR The state Board of Education was scheduled to talk this week about the Little Rock School District, under state control for two years because six of its 48 schools failed to meet an arbitrary pass rate on a standardized test.

Coal is over The free market's natural search for cheaper and more efficient energy has taken over and even President Trump and a governing party heavily in denial about climate change cannot stop it.

Now and then Almost exactly 10 years before launching a Tomahawk missile strike against a Syrian air base, Donald J. Trump enjoyed a similar triumph in an internationally televised, pay-per-view spectacle called the "Battle of the Billionaires."

Jury awards $415,000 in suit against Josh Hastings over suspect's fatal shooting A federal jury has awarded $415,000 in damages in the civil lawsuit against Josh Hastings, a former Little Rock police officer, in the 2012 slaying of Bobby Moore, a suspect in car burglaries at a West Little Rock apartment complex.

From crest to trough An up-and-down experience at Oceans at Arthur's.

State drug dealing at issue as executions near Drug companies object to use of their drugs in the seven state killings scheduled to begin Monday. The head of the Correction Department is unwilling to say much about the claim as a decision nears on a federal case to stop the executions.

Death penalty demonstration at Capitol today The Arkansas Coalition Against the Death Penalty is demonstrating at the Capitol today against the scheduled state killing of seven men beginning Monday. They were met by a demonstrator on the other side of the issue.

More on the drugs Arkansas will use to kill seven As the questioning of Arkansas Department of Correction Director Wendy Kelley continued late into the night at the federal courthouse a host of revelations about the drugs, protocols and people involved in the upcoming seven executions next week were revealed for the first time

Damien Echols on returning to Arkansas Damien Echols doesn't relish the visit, but he'll be in Arkansas Friday to protest coming executions, a punishment he faced for years before being freed in 2011.